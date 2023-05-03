Douglas’ Rodriguez named Gila Region Player of the Year By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com May 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gila Region honors were announced Monday.Douglas High School senior Aiden Rodriguez was named the region’s Player of the Year. Rodriguez has announced on Facebook he will play baseball next year for Paradise Valley Community College.Sahuarita’s Sam Gelardi was named coach of the year while Mustangs Brian Brimmer was the defensive player of the year and Nathan Huie the offensive player of the year.Rodriguez was Douglas’ lone representative on the all-region first team. Luis Gomez was the Bulldogs’ lone representative on the second team.Honorable mention honors went to Jose Ivan Higuera, Angel Martinez, Isaac Montano, Benjamin Munguia and Isaac Ruiz Higuera. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular From murder to mayhem, Sierra Vista’s 'White City' was one wild brothel Jewish community to establish new synagogue Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista officials sign new strategic plan Bisbee softball forfeits state playoff game to Benson Threatening invasive weed this way may come Possible lifting of Title 42 has national, local officials on edge St. David softball beats Desert Christian in first round of 1A state tournament Local stairmaster creates giant wooden slide Anti-abortion protests at UofA spark conversations about hate speech Paranormal convention highlights Tombstone's haunted legacy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular From murder to mayhem, Sierra Vista’s 'White City' was one wild brothel Jewish community to establish new synagogue Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista officials sign new strategic plan Bisbee softball forfeits state playoff game to Benson Threatening invasive weed this way may come Possible lifting of Title 42 has national, local officials on edge St. David softball beats Desert Christian in first round of 1A state tournament Local stairmaster creates giant wooden slide Anti-abortion protests at UofA spark conversations about hate speech Paranormal convention highlights Tombstone's haunted legacy COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
