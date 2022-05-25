DOUGLAS — Douglas High School softball player Estevannie Rojas became the latest Cochise County athlete to take her skills to the next level.
In front of a small group of family, friends and teammates, Rojas signed her letter of intent Monday to attend Paradise Valley Community College, where she will play softball for the Pumas. She reports to her new team the first week of August.
For the past four years, Rojas, the daughter of Steven and Deanna Rojas, has been a member of the Bulldogs varsity softball team.
For the past two years, she has been a first team All Gila Region honoree.
“She is definitely going to be missed,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “Today is a bittersweet day for us. We’re sad to see her leave us but we are filled with joy that she is moving on. It’s a tremendous feeling for us to have one of our own go to the next level and represent Douglas.”
The Pumas finished last in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with a 6-38 record.
Rojas is the latest in a series of players the Bulldogs have sent to PVCC.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to play at the next level,” she said. “I’m a little nervous about what to expect. I’m anxious to get up there and get started.”
Looking back on her four years at DHS, she said it’s hard to believe it’s over and she will be graduating Friday night.
“I really enjoyed playing here and thank my coaches, teammates and my family for helping me get to this point,” she said.
Rojas’ dad, Steven, said he was fortunate he knew enough to get her started in softball. Once she got to high school he allowed her coaches to take over.
Rojas said going through all the extra drills with her dad was hard, and at the time, she didn’t really understand why they were doing that.
“Now I do understand,” she said. “My dad has taught me a lot. I thank him for all that he has taught me through the years.”
“I’ve been crying since last Monday,” said her mother, Deanna. “This is very emotional for me, for us. It’s something I dreamed about, but I wanted it to be her dream. We told coach (Nick) Candrea (PVCC softball coach) that she was 18 and this was her decision.
“Coach Candrea told us the girls are like his daughters that we had nothing to worry about. As long as she had transportation and a place to stay, because that’s something they can’t give them, he would be there to take care of them and would do what he could to take care of the girls.”
Deanna said the family was doubly conflicted because Estvannie’s younger sister, Annalina, will be starting her junior year at DHS, which means more road dtrips for the family.
Rojas plans on majoring in criminal justice at PVCC.
