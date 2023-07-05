Douglas, San Pedro advance in majors tournament

Douglas' Benji Peralta and Willcox's Brandon Lopez look to the umpire for the call following a close play at second base Saturday in the District 8 majors tournament.

 bruce whetten herald/review

The Douglas All-Stars and the San Pedro All-Stars were victorious Saturday in elimination games at the District 8 10-12 All-Star tournament at Stone Complex in Sierra Vista.

Douglas defeated Willcox 9-2 while San Pedro beat Bisbee 15-5.

