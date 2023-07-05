Douglas, San Pedro advance in majors tournament By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas' Benji Peralta and Willcox's Brandon Lopez look to the umpire for the call following a close play at second base Saturday in the District 8 majors tournament. bruce whetten herald/review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas All-Stars and the San Pedro All-Stars were victorious Saturday in elimination games at the District 8 10-12 All-Star tournament at Stone Complex in Sierra Vista.Douglas defeated Willcox 9-2 while San Pedro beat Bisbee 15-5.Douglas and San Pedro faced each other Monday night in another elimination game while earlier Monday Nogales and Sierra Vista battled in a semifinal showdown.Due to the Fourth of July and the early Herald/Review deadline, the results of Monday’s games were not available at press time and will be featured in the Friday, July 7, edition.The winner of Monday’s Sierra Vista versus Nogales game will play Thursday, July 6, for the District 8 championship.A third game, if needed, will be played on Friday, July 7.The winner of the Douglas/San Pedro game will play the loser of the Nogales/Sierra Vista game on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at Stone Complex. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chiricahua National Monument: Arizona’s Most Beautiful Secret Driver arrested after crashing into BP checkpoint, injuring agents Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Sierra Vista throws a rip-roaring bash for its Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair Sierra Vista 10-12 all-stars off to hot 2-0 start in district tournament Pacheco’s 5 RBIs helps Sierra Vista advance to district championship game Douglas police provide update about body discovered on Third Street New Jail Facility Approved Douglas 8-10 all-stars win District 8 championships Sierra Vista Ponytail wins seniors district title Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Chiricahua National Monument: Arizona’s Most Beautiful Secret Driver arrested after crashing into BP checkpoint, injuring agents Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Sierra Vista throws a rip-roaring bash for its Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair Sierra Vista 10-12 all-stars off to hot 2-0 start in district tournament Pacheco’s 5 RBIs helps Sierra Vista advance to district championship game Douglas police provide update about body discovered on Third Street New Jail Facility Approved Douglas 8-10 all-stars win District 8 championships Sierra Vista Ponytail wins seniors district title COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
