Claudio Campas, second baseman for the Los Angeles Broncos, can't get a hand on the ball as Douglas' Marcos Valenzuela advances safely to second base Sunday in the second game of the Memorial Day Baseball Classic in Douglas.
Douglas High School's scholarship recipients and members of the Douglas Dawgs and the Los Angeles Broncos. Scholarship recipients, from left, Julian Valenzuela, Samantha Taylor, Diego Romero, Aiden Rodriguez, Alejandra McGrew, Mia Ramirez and Alma Holguin-Vargas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS − Seven Douglas High School seniors were presented with $500 scholarships at the 53rd Annual Memorial Day Baseball Classic May 27 and 28 at Copper King Stadium.
The Douglas Dawgs, managed by Jesus Hughes, defeated the Los Angeles Broncos 14-10 on Saturday and 20-15 on Sunday.
Prior to Sunday’s game a recognition ceremony was held where Aiden Rodriguez, Julian Valenzuela and Alma Holguin-Vargas were presented with scholarships from the Douglas Veteran’s Baseball Club and Diego Romero, Samantha Taylor, Mia Ramirez and Alejandra McGrew were presented with scholarships from Sergio Brown Sr. and the Los Angeles Broncos.
Rodriguez was also presented with the Manuel and Mercedes Acosta Memorial Scholarship, in memory of his late grandmother who passed away earlier this year.
Prior to the scholarships being presented, former Douglas residents Mercedes Acosta, Hector Salinas and Eddie Campas, who worked diligently to keep this baseball tradition going, were honored with appreciation plaques.
A barbacoa dinner and dance was held Sunday evening at the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 with all proceeds going to help with scholarships for next year’s recipients.
“I was very pleased with how everything came together this weekend,” Hughes said. “We are starting to get more support, which makes a big difference because we do this for scholarships for our local youth. It takes time and effort, but everybody comes together to help out which makes it all worthwhile.”
According to Hughes, players who played in the two games were older than 45. Jesus Selig, who pitched for Douglas Saturday and Sunday, is 67 years old.
“He threw one heck of a game,” Hughes said. “I was very happy with how everything came together. I thank the people of Douglas who came out and the L.A. Broncos who came here for afar.”
On Labor Day the Douglas Dawgs will head to Los Angeles for a rematch with the Broncos.
