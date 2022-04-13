Douglas seniors honored prior to match with Cholla

Douglas High School honored its departing seniors prior to its match with Cholla last week. Back row, from left, Dayanara Beltran, Emma Valdivia, Katelyn Wilkinson, manager Aryk Alvarez. Front row, from left, Tiffany Barallardos, Salyn Lopez and Paulina Coronado.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls tennis team honored its seniors prior to its last home match against Tucson Cholla April 7 at the DHS tennis courts.
Douglas lost 6-3. While the girls team was playing in Douglas, the boys team was in Tucson where it fell to Cholla by the same score of 6-3.
Prior to the start of the girls match, Andrea Barallardos, Douglas’ interim tennis coach, honored her six departing seniors, Dayanara Beltran, Emma Valdivia, Tiffany Barallardos, Katelyn Wilkinson, Salyn Lopez and Paulina Coronado and student manager Aryk Alvarez.
Beltran, Valdivia, and Barallardos, playing No. 1, 2 and 3 singles for Douglas, lost their matches by scores of 6-2, 6-4 and 6-4, respectively.
Ximena Lizarraga, at No. 4 singles, won 6-4. No. 5 Carolina Badilla Acedo won 6-0 and No. 6 Wilkinson won 6-4.
In doubles, Valdivia and Beltran were beaten 8-5, Lizarga and Barallardos fell 7-3 while Wilkinson and Acedo lost 8-6.
In the boys match, Sebastian McGrew, playing No. 6 singles for the Bulldogs, was Douglas lone winner in singles, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
No. 1 Lleyten Angulo lost 7-5, 1-6, 10-4; No. 2 Paulino Roman lost 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Jose Alfredo Baldenegro lost 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 Juan Durazo lost 6-1, 6-0; and No. 5 Roberto Ochoa fell 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Angulo and Ramon won 9-7, Ochoa and McGrew won their match by the same score and Durazo and Baldenegro fell 8-3.
The Douglas girls were at Sahuarita Walden Grove on Tuesday and will be at Tucson Amphitheatre on Thursday before wrapping up their season April 19 with a match against Tucson Pueblo.
The boys were at home Tuesday against Walden Grove and will host Amphi on Thursday before concluding the regular season April 19 at Pueblo.
