DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs overcame a 1-0 deficit to beat the Peoria Panthers of the West Valley Conference 4-1 Wednesday at Armando de Lucas Stadium in a 4A state play-in soccer match.
With the win, the 15th-seeded Bulldogs advance to the next round of the 4A state tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tucson, facing No. 2 seed Salpointe Catholic.
Peoria struck first, scoring a goal just less than 10 minutes into the contest.
Fifteen minutes later, the Bulldogs tied the score at 1-1 when Emilio Hunt connected on a direct free kick.
Douglas took a 2-1 lead when Francisco Gim scored off an assist from Axel Cantua, giving the Bulldogs a one-goal edge at halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs had goals from Daniel Aguilera and Alejandro Corrales, and Jorge Abril had an assist.
According to Douglas soccer coach Victor Ramos, the Bulldogs outshot Peoria 15-7. Cantua had five saves at goalie.
“The kids really played well tonight,” Ramos said. “Today I felt we were prepared going in, but we allowed that goal early on. I liked our mentality that instead of getting down on themselves, the kids stepped up and played harder. We kept fighting and eventually tied the score.”
The crowd at Armando de Lucas Stadium was into the match and the DHS cheerleaders were on hand.
Ramos said it was probably the largest crowd to attend a DHS soccer match this year, and the fans’ support was vital in keeping his players energized and focused.
‘We really appreciate everyone showing up and supporting these kids,” he said. “They have worked extremely hard to get to this point. It was nice having that support. I think it was a good way to play our last home match. We’re happy to be extending our season.”
