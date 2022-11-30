Douglas soccer falls to Desert View in championship match By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs soccer team kicked off its season last week going 2-3 and finishing second at the 2022 Amphi Panther Soccer Tournament.Two of Douglas’ losses were to Tucson Desert View, the last one 5-1 in the tournament finals. In pool play at the tournament the Jaguars had outscored their opponents 17-0.Douglas’ first game was Monday, Nov. 21, a 3-2 loss to Sahuarita.Diego Luevano and Eli Antillon scored goals for Douglas against Sahuarita.On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Douglas lost to Desert View 4-0.On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Bulldogs beat Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 2-0. Jorge Abril and Manuel Rivera scored goals for Douglas.“We ended up being second in our group,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “We played Friday morning the semifinal against Pueblo, who won their group, and we won 7-0.”Luevano and Antillon each scored two goals for Douglas. Manuel Rivera, Benjamin Pequinino and Sebastian McGrew each scored one.“We played the final Friday against Desert View, who has a good team with a couple of very good forwards, and they beat us again, but it was a more competitive match,” Ramos said.Desert View led 3-0 at the half. Antillon’s goal early in the second half made the score 3-1.“Overall, it was a good tournament for us to find out some of the things we need to work more to improve and also to see which new players can make it at the varsity level,” Ramos said.The Bulldogs had back-to-back home matches this week. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Douglas hosted Tucson Flowing Wells and on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Bulldogs hosted the Thatcher Eagles. 