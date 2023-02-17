Douglas High School’s boys soccer season came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Bulldogs fell to 2-1 to Sahuarita Walden Grove, champions of the 4A Gila Region, in the first round of the state tournament at Walden Grove High School.

Douglas had advanced to the state tournament after beating Goodyear Estrella Foothills in a penalty kick shootout 4-3 last week in Douglas.

