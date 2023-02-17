Douglas High School’s boys soccer season came to an end Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Bulldogs fell to 2-1 to Sahuarita Walden Grove, champions of the 4A Gila Region, in the first round of the state tournament at Walden Grove High School.
Douglas had advanced to the state tournament after beating Goodyear Estrella Foothills in a penalty kick shootout 4-3 last week in Douglas.
Tuesday’s gusting winds played havoc for both teams and any kicks in the air pushed the ball in unexpected directions. It forced both teams at work harder at keeping the ball on the ground.
The Red Wolves struck first, scoring a goal less than 10 minutes into the match.
With just more than nine minutes left before halftime Walden Grove scored again for a 2-0 lead.
Douglas scored the second half when Jorge Abril converted a penalty kick into a goal, making the score 2-1.
Douglas coach Victor Ramos says Walden Grove outshot Douglas 10-8 and that his goalie, senior Axel Cantua, had six saves.
“I’m very proud of the boys, they did fight until the last minute and left everything on the field,” Ramos said. I wish the best of luck to our seniors and they are going to be greatly missed. Big thank you to my coaching staff, who are great and very invested in our program.”
Douglas finishes the season 9-9 overall, 3-2 in sectional play.
