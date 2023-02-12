DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s boys soccer team needed penalty kicks to decide its state play-in match with Goodyear Estrella Foothills Thursday at Armando De Lucas Stadium.
Tied 0-0 the match moved to overtime which consisted of two 10-minute periods.
Still deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of overtime the match moved to a one-on-one penalty kick between the kicker and the opposing team’s goalie.
Axel Cantua, Douglas’ goalie, successfully converted his kick. Foothills then converted its kick.
Kareem Rueda and Juan Romero and Alex Corrales all scored as the Bulldogs won the shootout 4-3.
They advance to face 4A Gila Region champion Sahuarita Walden Grove (7-2-1 in conference, 4-0-1 in region) Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. in the next round of state.
In a match on Jan. 26 at Douglas High School, Walden Grove won 4-2.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “We’re excited to be advancing to the next round. This is a really good group of kids. We have a lot of seniors, but we also have a lot of underclassmen that have a lot of skill and have played an important role for us.”
Ramos said his team was short three starters Thursday. One was out sick, the other two were out for reasons that are not being disclosed.
Ramos said when the match went to penalty kicks, he had a lot of confidence in Cantua and he knew he was going to make some saves. He was just hopeful the other kids he selected to kick could convert their shots.
“It’s more difficult on the shooters than it is the goalie because of all the excitement,” Ramos said.
According to the coach, Cantua had seven saves in the match plus the big one in the penalty kick stage.
Ramos said his team’s chemistry has strengthened as the season has gone on and they are looking forward to having another shot at Walden Grove.
The winner of Tuesday’s match between Walden Grove and Douglas will play the winner of the Tempe and Scottsdale Saguaro match in the next round of state, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.