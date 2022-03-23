Douglas softball downs Cholla 8-4

Douglas' Ariana Villalobos collides with Cholla second baseman Mikayla Sneyd as she attempts to reach the base Monday in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s softball team knocked off the Tuson Cholla Chargers 8-4 Monday in the Bulldogs’ first game following a championship performance in their tournament March 12.

At the start of Monday’s game, Douglas looked as if it was still on spring break as a couple of errors led to three Cholla runs.

The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom half of the inning as a single by Ariana Villalobos scored Dominique Munoz.

In the bottom half of the second, Alicia LaMadrid singled in Estevannie Rojas, cutting Cholla’s lead to 3-2.

Cholla countered with a run in the top of the fourth to lead 4-2. Douglas closed the gap to 4-3, scoring once in the bottom of the fourth.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored five runs, the big blow coming on a LaMadrid three-run home run to left field that scored Rojas and Lucia Pedroza and gave Douglas an 8-4 lead.

Annalina Rojas was the winning pitcher. She went all seven innings, gave up nine hits, struck out four and walked one.

LaMadrid hit 2-for-3 for Douglas with a home run, Annalina Rojas was 1-for-2 with a double, Villalobos was 2-for-2, Pedroza was 2-for-3 and Estevannie Rojas and Laritza Martinez each were 1-for-2.

Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said she loved the resilience her team showed despite being down three in the first inning.

“I liked the fact we didn’t get down on ourselves and battled back,” she said. “I think it was huge that we were able to bounce back after falling behind early.”

Douglas is back on the field Wednesday hosting Nogales and will be at Tucson Empire on Friday.



