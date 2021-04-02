Douglas softball drops second straight

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s softball team suffered its second straight loss Tuesday falling 12-4 to the Desert View Jaguars.
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start when leadoff batter Isabel Tanabe sent the third pitch of her at bat out of the field for a solo home run.
Douglas made it 2-0 in the second when freshman Annalina Rojas singled in Elizabeth De La Riva.
Desert View scored four times in the top of the third, taking a 4-2 lead.
Douglas countered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning tying the game at 4-4.
In the top of the sixth, walks, hits and errors stymied the Bulldogs and allowed Desert View to score eight runs.
Alicia LaMadrid was the losing pitcher, allowing 12 runs and eight hits while striking out five and walking eight.
Rojas was 3-for-3 with a double, De La Riva, 2-for-3, Tanabe 1-for-4, Victoria Valenzuela 1-for-4 and Alondra Andrade 1-for-3.
“Once again we lost control and gave up walks, hits and errors,” Douglas’ coach Lorena Tapia said.
Douglas, 2-3 overall, 1-1 in conference and 1-0 in region, has a home game Tuesday against Walden Grove which is followed by a road game the next day at Sahuarita.
