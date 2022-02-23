DOUGLAS − Spring always brings a sense of excitement to Douglas as it is followed by the fact that baseball and softball are about to begin.
For the Douglas High School softball team that excitement is growing as the season opener gets closer.
Lorena Tapia, who has been coaching softball in some capacity for more than 30 years, returns for another year as head coach of the Bulldogs. She took over in 2014, replacing Abe Grijalva.
Assisting her will be her husband, Max, along with Gilbert Aguilar, Michael Chavez, Zuraya Lugo and Hugo Valenzuela.
Tapia said being able to play last year after the season was canceled the previous year due to the pandemic was hard.
“It was a bittersweet moment for us to be back on the field,” she said. “We definitely were happy to be back but still had concerns and worries about the COVID situation. And of course, still feeling bad for the girls that didn’t get the chance to finish their season.”
Douglas finished fourth in the 4A Gila Region last year behind Sahuarita, Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove with a 4-12 record overall, 3-5 in the region.
Returning players are senior Estevannie Rojas, who is expected to be at third base; senior catcher/outfielder Alondra Andrade; senior pitcher/infielder Alicia LaMadrid; senior outfielder Faye Rodriguez; senior infielder Laritza Martinez; sophomore pitcher/infielder Annalina Rojas; and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Ariana Villalobos.
“We have been working with three pitchers this off season,” Tapia said. “Hopefully they remain healthy and we can really use them all.”
Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed a bit, DHS softball was able to take part is some offseason competition.
“We traveled through the summer and joined a preseason league in January,” Tapia said. “During this league Estevannie Rojas won the home run derby. She was named Home Run Queen.”
Tucson Mica Mountain is a newcomer to the Gila Region, bringing the number of teams up to six.
“Our conference has always been very tough,” Tapia said. “I think it will be the same this year. Hopefully we gained a little more experience through our offseason to help us compete and give it a run.”
Douglas opens Feb. 24-26, taking part in the Carl Hayden Falcon Softball Invitational at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.
The Bulldogs will meet the Phoenix Central Bobcats Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.; Phoenix South Mountain on Feb. 25 and then play Phoenix Cesar Chavez, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic and El Mirage Dysart all on Feb. 26.
Douglas will host its Fifth Annual Softball Invitational March 11-12, which will include teams from Willcox, Pima and Valley Union.
“Usually about this time I started feeling the butterflies kick in; excited and ready to start,” Tapia said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.