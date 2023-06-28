DOUGLAS − While practicing Saturday, June 23, in preparation for the District 8 Juniors Softball Tournament in Benson June 30 and July 1, Douglas’ junior all-star softball team had an unexpected visitor when a current member of the Arizona Wildcats softball team showed up and provided some valuable coaching assistance.
Logan Cole, a sophomore midfielder at Arizona who graduated from Tucson Salpointe High School, was in town with her boyfriend, Jacob Wilson, visiting her uncle, Eddie Gonzalez, and his family.
Wilson pitched last season for Grand Canyon University and is waiting to see where he will place in the upcoming MLB amateur draft.
Cole spent several hours Saturday in the hot sun working with the Douglas players.
Eddie Gonzalez’s son, Ramon, aka Monchi, is coaching the all-star team along with his sister, Samantha.
Douglas and San Pedro are the lone teams in the tournament. They will play at 7:30 on Friday, June 30 and then face each other again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Should a third game be needed it will be played at noon on July 1.
Cole says she’s having a lot of fun playing for Arizona.
“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world,” she said. “I grew up going to a lot of their games and closely watching the team. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
According to arizonawildcats.com Cole appeared in 43 games and made 15 starts, 13 shortstop and two in the outfield.
She also saw time at second base in three games.
She hit .222 for the Wildcats and had five RBIs. She had two hits in three games versus Oregon State and twice versus California.
Cole says she feels she brings a goofy side to the team and has a way of helping everyone relax.
She admits it’s a lot of work being a student-athlete at the collegiate level.
“For me growing up it was always softball,” she said. “As I got older, I learned that you had to have the grades to play softball. If you don’t have the grades, then you’re not going to play. At the UofA we have tutors available all the time. As freshmen we had mandatory study hours, mandatory tutoring so we had a lot of help to make it easier on us. There was a lot of stuff we could use to our advantage to help us maintain our grades so we could play.”
Cole said when she found out her cousins were practicing, she offered to help out for a few hours.
“I know softball is really big here,” she said. “Anything I can do to help. I’d like to see them do well in the tournament.”
