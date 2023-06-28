DOUGLAS − While practicing Saturday, June 23, in preparation for the District 8 Juniors Softball Tournament in Benson June 30 and July 1, Douglas’ junior all-star softball team had an unexpected visitor when a current member of the Arizona Wildcats softball team showed up and provided some valuable coaching assistance.

Logan Cole, a sophomore midfielder at Arizona who graduated from Tucson Salpointe High School, was in town with her boyfriend, Jacob Wilson, visiting her uncle, Eddie Gonzalez, and his family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments