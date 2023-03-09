DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s softball season got off to an impressive start as the Bulldogs won the Owls Kickoff Classic Softball Tournament at Avondale Agua Fria High School Feb. 23-24.
Douglas went 6-0 at the tournament, beating Coolidge 6-1 in the championship game.
Annalina Rojas was the winning pitcher in the championship game. She allowed one hit, struck out five and walked three.
“It was a great tournament,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “The girls had a good experience. Good pitching, hitting and teamwork. Annalina Rojas and Arianna Villalobos got All-Tournament.”
It’s been three years since the team last played in the 4A state playoffs.
Tapia, the coach since 2014, is hoping this year is the year her team can get back to the postseason.
The team is going to have to rely on the arms of her junior pitchers Rojas and Villalobos.
“I feel very comfortable with the pitching rotation,” Tapia said. “As long as we keep healthy and work hard, they should get some wins.”
In addition to Rojas and Villalobos, juniors Debany Galaz and Lucia Pedroza return as do sophomores Dominique Munoz, Hailey Barco and Giselle Clark.
To help keep the team in shape and ready for softball Tapia had her team playing in various tournaments and preseason leagues.
“I know we didn’t have the core group at times but we were able to work on the players that did show up,” she said.
Sahuarita won the 4A Gila Region last year followed by Rio Rico and Douglas.
“Our conference and region are always tough,” Tapia said. “I’m confident that the girls will step up and play up to anyone.”
Crystal Munoz, who played for Douglas from 2015-17, is now part of the coaching staff. She joins returning veterans Max Tapia, Zuraya Lugo, Alondra Lugo, Gilbert Aguilar and Michael Chavez and Carlos Chavez, who are father and son.
