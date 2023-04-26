Douglas softball qualifies for state play-in game By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 26, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas High School softball team will be in Gilbert on Wednesday, April 26, taking on the American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North Eagles at 4 p.m. in a 4A state play-in game.The Bulldogs beat Tucson Mica Mountain 9-8 in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, April 20, at Douglas High School.Annalina Rojas was the winning pitcher. She also hit 2-for-4 with a grand slam.Debany Galaz, Dominique Munoz, Hailey Barco, Lucia Pedroza, Kayla Villaescusa and Mia Ramirez all were 1-for-3.On Thursday, April 19, Douglas was in Rio Rico and lost 8-7. When these teams met the week prior in Douglas the Bulldogs won 5-2.Rojas started the game in the pitchers' circle for Douglas and allowed three hits, walked three and struck out three.Arianna Villalobos came on in and allowed six hits, struck out three and walked one.Rojas and Villalobos each hit 2-for-4 with Rojas having a home run and a double.Pedroza was 2-for-4, Munoz was 2-for-5 with a double and Barco, Villaescusa, Giselle Clark and Debany Galaz each had one hit.Douglas ends the regular season 14-9 overall, 3-6 in conference and 3-5 in the 4A Gila Region. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Tombstone West End Brewing opens up in Sierra Vista’s revitalized West End ADOT may reimburse you for pothole damage on SR 90, 92 Welfare check sparked Tombstone shooting incident, marshal's office says Andrea Barallardos named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year Smoke from upcoming prescribed burn near Sonoita to be visible in Cochise County Water permits for Saudi Arabia-owned farm in Arizona revoked County attorney's office seeking salary boost to retain staff Bisbee Royale offers ambiance unlike anything else in town Cochise College faculty members honored by national organization Williams Fire victim who lost business rising like a phoenix from the ashes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Tombstone West End Brewing opens up in Sierra Vista’s revitalized West End ADOT may reimburse you for pothole damage on SR 90, 92 Welfare check sparked Tombstone shooting incident, marshal's office says Andrea Barallardos named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year Smoke from upcoming prescribed burn near Sonoita to be visible in Cochise County Water permits for Saudi Arabia-owned farm in Arizona revoked County attorney's office seeking salary boost to retain staff Bisbee Royale offers ambiance unlike anything else in town Cochise College faculty members honored by national organization Williams Fire victim who lost business rising like a phoenix from the ashes COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
