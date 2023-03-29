Douglas softball suffers third straight loss By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Mar 29, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas High School softball team dropped its third straight game Monday, losing 4-3 to the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves at Walden Grove High.Walden Grove scored once in the first inning, twice in the third and once in fifth, taking a 4-0 lead.Douglas scored its first run in the top of sixth when Lucia Pedroza reached base on an error, allowing Dominique Munoz to score1.The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run on second base when the final out of the game was made.Annalina Rojas was the losing pitcher for Douglas. She went all six innings, allowed four runs and 10 hits, struck out eight and walked two.Douglas had three hits. Mia Ramirez hit 1-for-1, scored a run and had a RBI, Angelina Escarcega was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Munoz was 1-for-4.On Saturday, March 25, Douglas was in Queen Creek for a game withAmerican Leadership Academy Patriots.ALA pitcher Chloe Varvel pitched a five-hit shutout in an 8-0 win.ALA scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when it tacked on three more runs for a 6-0 lead.Rojas took the loss for Douglas, allowing seven hits while striking out eight and walking five.Escarcega hit 1-for-2 while Munoz, Rojas and Lucia Pedroza each were 1-for-3.On Wednesday, March 22, Douglas hosted the Sahuarita Mustangs and was defeated 14-1 in five innings. Rojas took the loss. She allowed 14 hits, struck out two and walked four.The Bulldogs' lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Rojas, who went 2-for-3.Douglas, 8-4 overall, 0-2 in region, will be at Tucson Cholla High School on Wednesday, March 29. 