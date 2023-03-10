SIERRA VISTA — The Douglas Bulldogs softball team improved its record to 10-0 after knocking off the Buena Colts 7-3 Wednesday at Buena High School.
Douglas, coming off a perfect game performance on Monday by Arianna Villalobos, went with pitcher Annalina Rojas against the Colts. Rojas pitched all seven innings, allowed three runs and six hits, struck out 11 and walked four.
Following a scoreless start the Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the third when Giselle Clark, who had been hit by a pitch, scored on Rojas’ single. Debany Galaz scored when Angelina Escarcega hit into a fielder’s choice.
Clark scored again for Douglas in the top of the fourth when Galaz singled, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Mia Ramirez’s two-run single in the fifth made the score 5-0 as Escarcega and Miranda LaMadrid each scored.
Douglas led 6-0 going into the bottom of the sixth when Buena finally got on the scoreboard.
Jazminn DeLaCruz scored for the Colts on a Margaret Flissar single.
Ariella Antemann and Rylee Haymore each scored for Buena in the bottom of the seventh, narrowing Douglas’ lead to 7-3.
Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said she continues to be impressed by what her players are accomplishing.
“We were without two of our starters, two of our middle infielders today,” she said. “If we stay healthy, complete and together we’re going to be good. The girls that did step in did a good for us today.”
Tapia praised her pitcher, saying it was evident at the start Rojas was nervous but once she settled down she pitched a heck of a game.
Sophomore Samantha Vanderlinden was in the pitcher’s circle for Buena. She went the distance, allowed 10 hits, struck out four and walked three.
Douglas was led in hitting by Galaz, who went 4-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.
Escarcega was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Dominique Munoz and Mia Ramirez each were 1-for-3, Rojas, Arianna Villalobos,and Miranda Lamadrid each were 1-for-4.
Antemann and Flissar each were 1-for-2 for the Colts. DeLaCruz and Janessa Antemann were both 1-for-3. Makayla Anderson and Aryanna Garcia each were 1-for-4.
Buena, 3-6 overall, will be in Tucson Friday for a 4 p.m. game at Sahuaro.
Douglas will be hosting an eight-team softball tournament, the Hila Luna Douglas Softball Invitational, March 10-11.
Teams will play pool games on Friday and a double elimination tournament on Saturday. Participating teams are Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David, Willcox, Safford, Tucson Cholla and Nogales.
