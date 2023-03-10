Douglas softball beats Buena to remain unbeaten

Douglas shortstop Dominique Munoz is unable to get the tag down fast enough on Buena's Ariella Antemann as she slides safely into second base Wednesday. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA — The Douglas Bulldogs softball team improved its record to 10-0 after knocking off the Buena Colts 7-3 Wednesday at Buena High School.

Douglas, coming off a perfect game performance on Monday by Arianna Villalobos, went with pitcher Annalina Rojas against the Colts. Rojas pitched all seven innings, allowed three runs and six hits, struck out 11 and walked four.

