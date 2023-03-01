Douglas softball wins Agua Fria tournament

The Douglas High School softball team shows  the championship plaque it was awarded after winning the Owls Kickoff Classic Softball Tournament at Avondale Agua Fria High School Feb. 23-24. Back row, from left, coach Lorena Tapia, coach Crystal Munoz, Debany Galaz, Lucia Pedroza, Annalina Rojas, coach Max Tapia, Giselle Clark, Miranda LaMadrid, coach Gilbert Aguilar, Angie Escarcega, Krizia Morales, coach Carlos Chavez, Mia Ramirez and coach Zuraya Lugo.  Bottom row, from left, Karely Ruiz, Arianna Villalobos, Hailey Barco, Dominique Munoz, Jelanni Cazares and Salma Ruiz.

 Submitted

Douglas High School’s softball team won the Owls Kickoff Classic Softball Tournament hosted by Agua Fria High School in Avondale Feb. 23-24.

“It was a great tournament,” Douglas softball coach Lorena Tapia said. “The girls had a good experience. Good pitching, hitting and teamwork. Annalina Rojas and Arianna Villalobos got All-Tournament.”

