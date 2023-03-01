Douglas softball wins Agua Fria tournament

The Douglas High School softball team shows the championship plaque it was awarded after winning the Owls Kickoff Classic Softball Tournament at Avondale Agua Fria High School Feb. 23-24. Back row, from left, coach Lorena Tapia, coach Crystal Munoz, Debany Galaz, Lucia Pedroza, Annalina Rojas, coach Max Tapia, Giselle Clark, Miranda LaMadrid, coach Gilbert Aguilar, Angie Escarcega, Krizia Morales, coach Carlos Chavez, Mia Ramirez and coach Zuraya Lugo. Bottom row, from left, Karely Ruiz, Arianna Villalobos, Hailey Barco, Dominique Munoz, Jelanni Cazares and Salma Ruiz.
Douglas High School’s softball team won the Owls Kickoff Classic Softball Tournament hosted by Agua Fria High School in Avondale Feb. 23-24.
“It was a great tournament,” Douglas softball coach Lorena Tapia said. “The girls had a good experience. Good pitching, hitting and teamwork. Annalina Rojas and Arianna Villalobos got All-Tournament.”
Douglas went 6-0 at the tournament, beating Coolidge 6-1 in the championship game.
Rojas was the winning pitcher in the title game. She allowed one hit, struck out five and walked three.
Hailey Barco and Angie Escarcaga each hit 2-for-2 for Douglas. Rojas was 1-for-2, Dominique Munoz was 1-for-1 and Arianna Villalobos 1-for-3.
In the semifinal game, the Bulldogs defeated Glendale Raymond Kellis High School 6-3.
Villalobos was the winning pitcher. She allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.
Debany Galaz was 2-for-3 with a triple, Lucia Pedroza was 2-for-2, Mia Ramirez was 1-for-1 and Villalobos was 1-for-3.
Douglas kicked off the tournament beating the Peoria Panthers 8-6 behind Rojas’ pitching.
Rojas also hit 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, Arianna Villalobos was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Barco was 1-for-2.
The Bulldogs then defeated Mesquite High School of Gilbert 5-1 behind the arm of Villalobos, who struck out three, walked five and allowed two hits.
Rojas, Munoz and Pedroza each hit 2-for-2 with Rojas hitting a double and Munoz a triple.
Douglas then defeated Phoenix St. Mary’s 6-2 and Peoria 13-2.
Villalobos was the winning pitcher against St. Mary’s, Rojas was the winning pitcher against Peoria.
Galaz hit 3-for-5 in these two games, Barco was 3-for-5 with a double, Pedroza was 3-for-5 with a triple and Munoz was 3-for-5 with a home run.
The Bulldogs began regular season play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Tucson Desert View. Douglas’ home opener will be Wednesday, March 1, versus Tucson Empire followed by another home game on Friday, March 3, against Thatcher.
