PHOENIX — Douglas High School’s softball team won two games and tied two at the Carl Hayden Falcon Softball Invitational Feb. 24-26.
Douglas played four games in the tournament beginning Thursday against the Phoenix Central High Bobcats, a 5A school.
Douglas won 4-0 behind the pitching of Annalina Rojas, who allowed one hit, struck out three and did not allow a walk.
Douglas’ Debany Galaz went 2-for-2 with a double, Annalina Rojas 1-for-2, Arina Villalobos 1-for-2 with an inside the park home run, Lucia Pedroza 1-for-1, Alicia LaMadrid 1-for-2 and Giselle Clark 1-for-1.
Douglas faced the Phoenix South Mountain Jaguars, a 6A school, Friday and came away with a 14-0 win.
LaMadrid hurled a no-hitter for Douglas, recording four strikeouts.
Hailey Barco was 1-for-1, Pedroza 1-for-2, Alondra Andrade 1-for-1 and LaMadrid 1-for-1 with an inside the park home run.
On Saturday, Douglas played two time-limit ties, the first against Phoenix Cesar Chavez, 4-4 and the second against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, 5-5.
Annalina Rojas pitched for Douglas against Cesar Chavez, giving up five hits while walking three. She went 1-for-2 while her sister, Estevannie Rojas, was also 1-for-2 with a home run. Ariana Villalobos hit 1-for-2 with a double, Lucia Pedroza was 1-for-1 and Debany Galaz was 1-for-2.
Against Bourgade Catholic, LaMadrid started the game and Villalobos relieved. LaMadrid allowed two hits and walked two while Villalobos allowed three hits and struck out three.
Andrade was 1-for-2 with a triple, Annalina Rojas was 2-for-2 and Estevannie Rojas 1-for-1. Pedroza and Galaz each were 1-for-2.
“The tournament format was a struggle this weekend,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “Time limit was 55 minutes of playtime and drop dead. This didn’t allow for much and was hard to give the girls opportunities of a complete game. With this format, we ended up playing two to four innings max each game. We did get some quality at bats and fielding, and it gave us some eye openers on what we need to work on.”
Douglas was in Tucson Tuesday taking on the Sahuaro Cougars.
The Bulldogs will host Tucson Pueblo Thursday and Buena on Monday. Softball start times in Douglas are 5 p.m.
