DOUGLAS — In only his second year of running track, Douglas High School senior Anthony Duronslet is shattering school records and has already qualified for the upcoming state meet.
Duronslet runs the 100 and 200 meters for the Bulldogs and is the anchor on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
At the Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational March 26 at Bisbee High School, Duronslet recorded race-winning times of 11.10 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.52 seconds in the 200 meters, which not only met the state qualifying mark for the state meet in Mesa in May, but was also a DHS record. The previous records were 11.24 seconds in the 100 by Alexis Gonzalez in 2002 and 22.62 in the 200 by Frank Arciniega in 2004.
“At the meet that day I saw something I’ve seen in just a couple of athletes in my lifetime,” Douglas track coach Donna Savill said. “I don’t know how to put it, but (Anthony) had that look of determination in his eye that he was not going to be denied. He had that look and I knew something good was going to happen and it did.”
Duronslet’s times in both races are ranked second in Division III.
The 200-meter race featured some excitement as Duronslet chased down Bisbee’s Geoffrey Gribble, No. 1 in the 200 meters in Division IV, beating him by one-one hundredth of a second (22.52 to 22.53).
“I love running against him,” Duronslet said of Gribble. “Last year I couldn’t beat him. I was amazed at how fast he was.”
He said the invitational in Bisbee was his favorite meet so far, not only because of the two school records that he broke but also because they came against Gribble, a fellow sprinter he has a lot of respect for.
“When (Douglas’ track) coach Savill told me that I had broken the school record in both the 100 and 200, I couldn’t believe it,” Duronslet said. “(Gribble) is my greatest competition down here.”
Duronslet got involved with track at the urging of football coach Hunter Long. His junior year was the first time he had done any kind of competitive running.
“I found it exhilarating,” he said. “I love running the 100 and 200 (meter) races. They are my favorite. I am surprised by all that has happened this year because last year I wasn’t running this fast.
“Last year I was running with a hip flexor injury, however, and I feel it prevented me from running faster. Now I am 100% recovered and running the best times I’ve ever had.”
Savill, who takes pride in the fact she has coached Douglas’ latest record holders in the boys and girls 100 and 200 meters, said what Duronslet has accomplished in such a short time is not surprising. It takes serious commitment from the athlete.
“He had a good background coming in as far as his strength and we were able to harness it and taught him the skills on how to run,” Savill said. “You can’t just run. He put that together this year and has obviously done a lot of work on his own. He has the heart of a lion.”
Duronslet’s warm-up attire can look intimidating. He has his hat for the sun, glasses for the glare and a skeleton skull for a face cover.
“This all started in football two years ago when we had to wear masks,” he said. “It has just developed from there. You can ask anyone, I’m one of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.”
Duronslet says his favorite classes are statistics and law enforcement.
“After high school I plan on becoming a border patrol agent just like my dad (Ulysses Duronslet),” he said. “At first I was planning on attending Cochise College after high school and then transferring to possibly the UofA, but now with all that’s happening in track, I’ve been tossing around the idea of going and competing somewhere if given the opportunity.”
Savill says her sprinter has the potential to compete at the next level, adding that DHS has sent several athletes to Scottsdale Community College. Pima College and Northern Arizona University also have quality track programs.
“It’s pretty much up to him and his family what direction they want to go,” she said.
In his spare time, Duronslet likes to work out at the gym. He likes to eat and says nothing is better than his mom Maritza’s lasagna. He likes all kinds of music.
“I do watch track on television and see how my times compare to those that are running,” Duronslet said. “Some of those times are insane.”
Savill says the 4x400 has a state qualifying time and she is hopeful the relay team along with several other athletes on the squad this year can make it to state.
“Anthony is going to state for sure in the 100 and 200 for sure,” she said. “We want to get the 4x100 and 4x400 in.”
The DHS senior said none of what he’s doing would be possible without the support of his family, which includes two older sisters.
“They’ve always had my back regardless of what I do,” he said. “They try to be at every race. It means a lot to me knowing they are in the stands cheering for me to do well. I also owe a lot to coach Long and Savill. They have really helped me get to where I am now.”
“He’s very coachable,” Savill said of her sprinter. “I’m really proud of him. This has been the most enjoyable team I have ever coached. All these kids are very coachable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.