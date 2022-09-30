COCHISE COUNTY — It’s homecoming in Douglas and St. David this week and the Bulldogs and the Tigers are looking to remain unbeaten.
Both schools have been having homecoming festivities all week, which will culminate in their games Friday night.
Below is a look at Friday’s schedule with kickoff for all games scheduled for 7 p.m.
Glendale Independence (0-3) at Douglas (3-0)
For the first time since 2018 the Douglas Bulldogs are 3-0 and looking for their fourth straight win.
Douglas is coming off a 25-21 win over Rio Rico, scoring 12 straight points in the fourth quarter to erase an eight-point deficit. Douglas quarterback Aiden Rodriguez was 15 of 30 passing for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Emiliano Berthely had 10 catches for 223 yards and two TDs.
Independence, which plays in the 4A Copper Sky Region, may be winless on the season but has played quality opponents, losing 38-3 to Phoenix Moon Valley and 24-10 to Phoenix Shadow Mountain and 47-16 to Cottonwood Mingus.
Douglas coach Hunter Long said Independence has some good athletes and runs a spread offense with a good balance of run and pass.
Long said his defense is going to have to come up big and his offense is going to have to make some plays if the Bulldogs are to go 4-0.
San Manuel (5-1) at St. David (6-0)
St. David’s regular season is winding down and the Tigers can move one step closer toward a third consecutive 1A South Region championship by knocking off the Miners.
San Manuel is 5-1 with its lone loss on Aug. 27 when it was shut out 57-0 at Heber Mogollon. St. David defeated Mogollon 61-44 two weeks later at home.
“San Manuel is a big game (for us),” Tigers coach Braden Davis said.
“For the third year in a row, this game will likely determine the South Region champion. They are very physical, they are big up front, and have speed in the backfield.
“They had a letdown in Mogollon and made a lot of early mistakes that kinda put them behind early, so we can’t look at that game as a gauge to how good they are. They’ve improved since then and we expect a battle.”
In the latest AIA365.com 1A rankings, St. David was ranked third behind Hayden and Williams while San Manuel was ranked seventh.
Davis admits the ranking is nice, but coaches don’t really put much stock in them.
“If we take care of business we’ll be in a good spot when the playoffs get here,” he said. “We always want to get that first-round bye and second-round home game. I’m very pleased where we are right now, and I’m pleased that we’re improving. We still have a ways to go, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Willcox (4-2) at Bisbee (3-3)
This game will feature Cochise County’s Nos. 2, 3 and 4 rushers.
Through six games, Ayden Fuentes of Willcox, who had been the top rusher in the county prior to getting topped last week by Buena’s Andres Bonilla, has 55 carries for 615 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bisbee senior Diego Chavez, who in the 44-8 homecoming win over NFL Yet last week had a breakout game, rushing for 241 yards on 14 carries and scoring four times, is third in the county with 603 yards, one yard ahead of Willcox junior Christian Pando.
Bisbee snapped a three-game skid while Willcox is currently on a two-game skid having lost to Morenci and Pima, the Nos. 1 and No. 2 2A teams in the state rankings.
“They’re an exceptionally coached team,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “Their two backs will be the best we’ll see this year in terms of complete package. These guys are big, strong. The scheme fits what they do. Our guys will have to come in and play hard, tackle well and understand their assignments. I believe it will come down to how hard we play.”
Vertrees and his staff have been busy studying film trying to see just what they did to stop the dynamic Willcox duo.
“Morenci and Pima are both great teams so it’s really difficult to replicate what they did,” he said.
“The biggest thing is it reaffirms we have to come in and play physical and not back down.”
Vertrees said winning last week and snapping the losing streak was good for morale.
“When we execute and play hard, we’re a good team and when we don’t execute and don’t play hard, we’re not a good team,” he said.
Tombstone (3-3) at Catalina (1-5)
The Yellow Jackets earlier this week were awarded a win by forfeit when Santa Rita, the final opponent of the season, announced it was canceling the remainder of its season.
Tombstone will be looking to get back into the win column and above .500 in Tucson against the Trojan,s whose lone win was by forfeit over Santa Rita.
The Yellow Jackets lost at home to Morenci 56-0 last Friday but with the play of DJ Elias and the running of Jmiah Wallis should have no difficulty coming out on top.
It’s homecoming next week for the Yellow Jackets against Bisbee.
Valley Union (0-6) at Fort Thomas (0-6)
One of these teams may post their first win of the season.
Valley Union is coming off a 55-6 loss to St. David last week while Fort Thomas was shut out 22-0 by San Manuel.
The Blue Devils have been outscored 275-28 this season while Fort Thomas has been outscored 252-58.
Buena idle
The Buena Colts are off this week and return to play Friday, Oct. 7, hosting the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars.
Buena is coming off a 51-7 win over Tucson Cholla as Bonilla ran for 300 yards on 20 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Benson idle
The Benson Bobcats, coming off a 62-20 win over Tucson Palo Verde, are off and return to action Friday, Oct. 7, in Thatcher against the No. 1 3A team in the state in a South Region showdown.
Benson is ranked 10th.
