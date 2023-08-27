Douglas stumbles in season opener

Douglas quarterback Ivan Higuera hands off the ball to Justin Hurtado as Jason Hurtado prepares to lead him out of the backfield Friday night in Queen Creek.

 Ricky Melendez

It was a rough start to the high school football season for the 4A Douglas Bulldogs, who traveled to Queen Creek to take on the 3A American Leadership Academy Warriors, losing 28-2.

Queen Creek jumped to a 14-0 lead, maintaining that score through halftime.

