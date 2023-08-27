Douglas stumbles in season opener By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Aug 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas quarterback Ivan Higuera hands off the ball to Justin Hurtado as Jason Hurtado prepares to lead him out of the backfield Friday night in Queen Creek. Ricky Melendez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a rough start to the high school football season for the 4A Douglas Bulldogs, who traveled to Queen Creek to take on the 3A American Leadership Academy Warriors, losing 28-2.Queen Creek jumped to a 14-0 lead, maintaining that score through halftime.A third quarter score increased the Patriots’ lead to 21-0.A Douglas drive stalled inside the ALA 5-yard line in the third, forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball back over to the Patriots.The Bulldogs defense managed to score a safety several plays later, giving Douglas its lone points of the game.Up next for Douglas (0-1) is the 153rd meeting with the Bisbee Pumas scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, in Douglas.The winner of the game will take possession of The Pick, the traveling trophy. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Armed Forces Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hobbs says she's 'concerned' about merger of Arizona's 2 largest grocery chains Buena, Tombstone win season openers Midtown Plaza Event Center, Ocotillo Hall offer new venues for events of all sizes Teams vying for Best Army Squad take on the Bisbee 1000 The Best! David Brooks: Nikki Haley is the best Trump alternative Council approves codification of ordinances Bisbee Bloomers offers garden tour like no other Rep. Ciscomani checks in with Benson Tombstone’s Elias, Keller connect in 47-26 victory Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Hobbs says she's 'concerned' about merger of Arizona's 2 largest grocery chains Buena, Tombstone win season openers Midtown Plaza Event Center, Ocotillo Hall offer new venues for events of all sizes Teams vying for Best Army Squad take on the Bisbee 1000 The Best! David Brooks: Nikki Haley is the best Trump alternative Council approves codification of ordinances Bisbee Bloomers offers garden tour like no other Rep. Ciscomani checks in with Benson Tombstone’s Elias, Keller connect in 47-26 victory COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
