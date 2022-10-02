DOUGLAS − Despite what is supposed to be a joyous occasion celebrating alumni, homecoming has not been kind in recent years to the Douglas Bulldogs, who dropped their fifth straight D-Day game Friday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.

A second half of miscues, mistakes and costly penalties saw Douglas suffer its first loss of the season, losing a 20-7 lead and falling 28-20 to the Glendale Independence Patriots who picked up their first win of the season and celebrated on the Bulldogs’ field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments