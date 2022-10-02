Douglas High School's homecoming court including the freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior royalty, from left, junior royalty, Christian Martinez and Thamara Reyes, senior royalty, Ezequiel Ovando and Mya Monteverde, first attendants Emiliano Berthely and Alejandra McGrew, kings and queen Vicente Cardona, Camila Pedrego and Alejando Corrales Holguin, second attendants, Aleiram German and Isaac Ruiz-Higuera, sophomore royalty, Sebastian Salas and Kayla Villaescusa and freshmen royalty, Christropher Alvarado and Andie Galvez.
Douglas' Isaac Ruiz-Higuera heads up field after hauling in a pass from Aiden Rodriguez Friday in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Randy Walker, left, Douglas High School's former principal and athletic director, was honored Friday by his successor, Melissa Rodriguez, as the homecoming dedicatee.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Douglas High School's homecoming court, from left, Emiliano Berthely and Alejandra McGrew, Vicente Cardona, Camila Pedrego and Alejando Corrales-Holguin, and Aleiram German and Isaac Ruiz-Higuera.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Douglas' Emiliano Berthely breaks free for some yards while Alan Sheriff of Independence follows in pursuit in the first half of Friday's homecoming game in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS − Despite what is supposed to be a joyous occasion celebrating alumni, homecoming has not been kind in recent years to the Douglas Bulldogs, who dropped their fifth straight D-Day game Friday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
A second half of miscues, mistakes and costly penalties saw Douglas suffer its first loss of the season, losing a 20-7 lead and falling 28-20 to the Glendale Independence Patriots who picked up their first win of the season and celebrated on the Bulldogs’ field.
Douglas has not won a homecoming game since 2016 when it beat Tucson Palo Verde 41-22.
Friday’s game got off to an impressive start for Douglas. Rain pelted the stadium two hours before kickoff, but the synthetic turf did its job, allowing the Bulldogs to take the second possession of the game and drive 63 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Aiden Rodriguez to junior Isaac Ruiz-Higuera, taking a 7-0 lead following Lucas Castillo’s successful extra point kick.
Four minutes into the second quarter Rodriguez connected with Higuera again, this time on a fourth and goal from the 7-yard line. Castillo’s extra point was blocked, leaving Douglas with a 13-0 lead.
A blown defensive assignment on the ensuing possession allowed a Patriots receiver to get behind a Bulldogs safety and score, cutting Douglas’ lead to 13-7 at the half.
During the intermission Douglas High School principal Melissa Rodriguez honored former DHS principal and athletic director Randy Walker, this year’s D-Day dedicatee. Walker is Douglas’ 51st dedicatee since the honor began being awarded in 1971.
Also honored were the homecoming court of queen Camila Pedrego, who was escorted by football players Vicente Cardona and Alejando Corrales-Holguin; first attendant Alejandra McGrew, who was escorted by Emiliano Berthely; and second attendant Aleiram German, who was escorted by Higuera.
The Senior Sweethearts were Ezequiel Ovando and Mya Monteverde; Junior Royalty, Christian Martinez and Thamara Reyes; Sophomore Royalty, Sebastian Salas and Kayla Villaescusa; and Freshman Royalty, Christopher Alvardo and Andie Galvez.
The third quarter began with Douglas forcing Independence to punt after just three plays.
Three plays after the punt Berthely scored, giving the Bulldogs a 20-7 lead.
Four plays into Independence’s next possession the Patriots fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered.
Two plays later Berthely was back in the end zone for what he and the fans thought was another score.
The referees, however, ruled that Berthely lost possession of the ball prior to breaking the goal line; the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback for the Patriots, who took over possession of the ball at the 20, and the Bulldogs TD was erased.
It was at this point of the game momentum shifted. Douglas began making mistakes and was called for several penalties which allowed Independence to keep possession of the ball.
The Bulldogs maintained their 20-7 cushion going into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots scored early in the fourth quarter and the successful extra point kick cut Douglas’ lead to six at 20-14.
Douglas sputtered on its ensuing offensive series, putting the ball back to Independence after just three plays.
The Patriots wasted little time in moving the ball downfield for another score, taking a 21-20 lead with 4:31 remaining.
The Bulldogs offense continued to sputter on its next possession. Rodriguez was sacked at Douglas’ 8 yard line when he was unable to get off a play on a fourth and 11. The Patriots needed just two plays before scoring, taking a 28-20 lead with 2:30 remaining in the game.
Douglas finally got its offense back in gear on the following possession and was driving toward a score when Rodriguez’s pass was intercepted inside the Patriots’ 5-yard line, securing the Patriots win.
Rodriguez finished 9 of 21 in passing for 134 yards with two scores and two interceptions. Berthely had 16 carries for 132 yards and a score and five receptions for 85 yards and a score while Higuera had three receptions for 35 yards and two scores.
Following the loss Douglas coach Hunter Long was not too happy.
“That was a rough game,” he said. “We played sloppily. There are three keys to winning: turnovers, effort and discipline. We lost in two of those areas. I felt our effort was there, but we were not disciplined when we needed to be tonight.”
Long admitted the TD that was nullified was a huge factor, but his team also missed assignments and there were a couple of times his defense should have made a stop but didn’t.
Douglas, 3-1, will be on the road Friday taking on Phoenix Carl Hayden.
