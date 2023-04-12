DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, April 6, losing 8-1 to the Sahuarita Mustangs at the DHS tennis courts.
The Douglas girls also lost, getting shut out 9-0 by Sahuarita.
In the boys match, Douglas’ lone win came at No. 6 singles where sophomore Dominick Mendoza was a 6-0, 6-1 winner.
Douglas senior Lleyten Angulo lost his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0; junior Mariano Murrieta fell 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; senior Paulino Roman was beaten 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; sophomore Felipe McGrew lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles; and junior Juan Durazo lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
In doubles Angulo and Durazo and McGrew and Murrieta both lost their matches 8-1 while Mendoza and Zarib Rodriguez were shut out 8-0.
Sahuarita dominated the Douglas girls, losing just two sets, both in singles. Douglas sophomore Scarlett Fu took one of those sets in a 6-1, 6-0 loss at No. 2 singles. Sophomore Paulina Flores took the other set in a 6-0, 6-1 loss at No. 3 singles.
Douglas junior Ximena Lizarraga at No. 1 singles, senior Hailey Luna at No. 4 singles, junior Thamara Reyes at No. 5 singles and freshman Kayla Reyes at No. 6 singles were all defeated 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Douglas’ teams of Lizarraga and Flores, Reyes and Luna and Fu and Hernandez each lost 8-0.
The Douglas boys tennis team, 5-1 overall, 2-1 in division and section, will be at Nogales on Thursday, April 13, before concluding its regular season at home against Rio Rico on Tuesday, April 18.
The Douglas girls tennis team, 3-4 overall, 2-2 in division and section, will be at home against Nogales on Thursday, April 13, before concluding its regular season on the road at Rio Rico on Tuesday, April 18.
