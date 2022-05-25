DOUGLAS — The traditional Memorial Day rivalry between the Douglas Veterans and the Los Angeles Broncos resumes this weekend at Copper King Stadium.
The series had been on hiatus due to COVID-19.
The weekend series will feature one nine-inning game on Saturday and another nine-inning game on Sunday. Both games will start at 11 a.m.
There is no admission charge to the games.
The weekend series is being dedicated to the late Efrain Brown, who for years played in the rivalry.
Prior to Sunday’s game, a plaque will be presented to the Brown family and to four Douglas High School students who will be attending Cochise College this fall on scholarships.
The American Legion Honor Guard will be on hand for the presentation of colors and the national anthem.
Following Sunday’s game, a dinner and dance will be held at the Douglas Elks Lodge on 10th Street. Admission is $20 per couple, $10 per single. Proceeds from this event will be used toward scholarships next year.
According to family members, this series started in the early 1960s when two friends, Sergio (Cananea) Brown and Ruben (Toro) Campas — both former Douglas residents — were attending a Los Angeles-area sponsored baseball league game.
Baseball talk led to talking about the fact that they could put a team together of Douglas/Agua Prieta area residents and the team became known as the Los Angeles Broncos.
An idea was formed that the team should go to Douglas every Memorial Day weekend and play teams from the Douglas area and Douglas would in turn go to Los Angeles for the Labor Day weekend and play in Los Angeles.
Family members and friends in Douglas/Agua Prieta and the Los Angeles area continue the tradition by awarding scholarships to outstanding Douglas High School seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.