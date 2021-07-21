DOUGLAS — Twelve teams are being sought to participate in the Monsoon Softball Tourney which is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 7.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit a local child who is facing six facial surgeries.
Games will be played at the men’s softball field at Veteran’s Park as well as at Durazo Field at Airport Park.
League officials state this is a men’s softball tournament but women will be allowed to play and can hit the 11-inch ball if they bring it.
The format will be double-elimination.
Entry fee is $200; a $50 deposit is required by Aug. 4.
Modified USSSA rules will be applied; USSSA new stamped bats only will be allowed. Senior bats for players over 50.
Teams can hit their own USSSA Classic M ball or balls will be available at the tournament for $50 per dozen.
Home run bracelets are available for $10 per player or $100 per team.
Cash awards will be given to the winning team.
To enter contact David Raber at (520) 249-0223 or email him at raber11@hotmail.com with team name, manager’s email address and phone number or you can do a zelle deposit to (520) 456-7777.
