Douglas, Tombstone suffer lopsided losses By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 23, 2022

It was a rough night Friday for both the Douglas Bulldogs and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets who both suffered lopsided defeats.Douglas was in Tucson where it fell 53-7 to the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts.Tombstone hosted Tucson Tanque Verde and was shutout 68-0.Both of these games were into a running clock mode before halftime which happens when a team is up by 42 points or more.For Douglas the loss was the fourth straight. Vicente Cardona had Douglas' lone TD of the game which was followed by Lucas Castillo's extra point which made the score 53-7.Tanque Verde led Tombstone 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and added 41 points in the second taking a 54-0 lead at the half.The Yellow Jackets, 3-6 overall, 3-5 in conference, 1-3 in region play, close out the regular season this Friday at home against Chandler Prep.Douglas, 3-4 overall, 1-4 in conference, 0-2 in region play, will be back at home Friday hosting Empire.
