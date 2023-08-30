Douglas and Willcox high schools kicked off the volleyball season in Cochise County on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the Bulldogs pulling out a 3-2 win over the Cowgirls in Willcox.
Douglas won the first set 25-22, dropped the next two 17-25 and 24-26, and won the fourth set 25-21 before taking the final set 15-13.
“The girls played amazing,” Douglas second year coach Alonzo Tapia said. “Season openers are always a challenge when you know you have the potential to do great things. The girls showcased exactly what they have been working hard for and it has us excited for what is to come this season.
“The game was very, very close. They feel amazing about the win, they feel prepared. They’ve been working so hard that it’s feeling natural to them. Sonia Santiago, senior middle, outside hitter Aydil Montano, underclassman Janessa our libero has been phenomenal, and everyone else coming off the bench, we have a great bench.”
Jade Grijalva had five aces and five kills for Douglas. Montano had six kills and three aces, Angelina Escarcega three kills, Santiago five kills and three blocks, Karla Pena four kills, Janessa Sanchez 20 digs, Dominique Munoz six digs and Hailey Barco 15 assists.
Willcox’s stats were not available.
Elfrida Valley Union also was in action Aug. 23 beating Tucson’s Desert Christian 3-1 in Tucson. Scores were 25-27, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22.
On Friday, Aug. 25, the Blue Devils traveled to Morenci where they posted a 3-1 win, taking the first two sets 26-24, 25-13. Valley Union lost the third set 14-25 before winning the fourth 25-21.
On Monday, Aug. 28, Valley Union improved to 3-0, shutting out Bisbee 3-0 in the Pumas’ season opener. Scores and stats were not available.
San Simon High School began its season on Aug. 24, losing to Duncan 3-0. Scores were 23-25, 23-25, 18-25.
The Longhorns came back on Friday, Aug. 25, and swept the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind 3-0, winning 25-6, 25-11, 25-11.
San Simon will be back on the court Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Patagonia.
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
