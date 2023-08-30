sports-countyvolleyball-douglas1.jpg

Douglas libero Dominique Munoz had six digs against Willcox. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

Douglas and Willcox high schools kicked off the volleyball season in Cochise County on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the Bulldogs pulling out a 3-2 win over the Cowgirls in Willcox.

Douglas won the first set 25-22, dropped the next two 17-25 and 24-26, and won the fourth set 25-21 before taking the final set 15-13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments