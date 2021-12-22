DOUGLAS — After not having played soccer last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Douglas High School senior Venecia Torres has developed a new sense of appreciation for a sport she nearly lost and is determined to make the most out of her final season at DHS.
Through seven matches this season, Torres leads the team and the 4a Gila Region in scoring with 14 goals. According to her coach, Mario Romero, she is halfway toward the school record of 28 goals set by Crystal Munoz in the 2016-17 season.
Romero describes Torres as the type of player determined to make herself better while also helping her younger teammates.
“She’s always willing to help,” he said. “When she came in as a freshman and being a former student of mine, I knew a little bit about her, plus I had scoped her out when she was in AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization). When she stepped onto the field, I knew we were going to throw her into the fire. She was surrounded by a bunch of juniors and seniors so she grew up really quick.
“Her freshman year, she suffered a broken wrist and was able to work through it. She’s developed quickly into a solid player for us. She has really stepped it up this year. She’s one of the few players I’ve seen a big increase in her aggressiveness. It’s been a pleasure seeing her develop these past four years.”
For Torres, playing this year feels like starting over.
“Many of the younger players didn’t play last year so I have been trying to help them rebuild their skills because they are so young,” the senior captain said. “For me, I’m just excited to be back playing a sport that I love.”
Torres plays forward for the Bulldogs. She says what she likes about the position is the breakaway opportunity the position affords her, which has led to some of her scores. She remembered a match earlier this year against Tucson Amphitheater when she had about a 70-yard breakaway that led to a goal.
“My favorite thing about soccer is just being with the team and playing,” she said. “I really missed it last year. I did play club soccer in Sierra Vista, but it wasn’t the same as playing with these girls.”
Torres began playing soccer when she was 4 four years old in the Douglas AYSO.
“I immediately fell in love with the sport,” she said. “There is just something about it. It’s hard to describe.”
Torres said she doesn’t mind the conditioning that goes along with the training, knowing it’s all geared toward making her and the rest of her team better.
“I don’t like that feeling I have after a loss,” she said. “I go out on the field wanting to win every game. My goal this year is to have a good season and go all out every match, every practice”
She said she would love to play collegiate soccer if given the opportunity and study kinesiology.
When she’s not playing soccer, Torres enjoys listening to all kinds of music and eating sushi. Her favorite class at DHS is weight lifting.
Romero said Torres is one of two starting seniors, and the rest of the players look up to her.
Off the field, Romero said Torres is a jokester and doesn’t mind pulling pranks.
“When she first came out here, she was kind of shy but I’ve noticed this year she has broken out of her shell,” Romero said. “She’s a lot of fun to be around. She really understands the game and what needs to be done on the field. She’s mentally tough. She has the endurance and other tools it takes to be a great soccer player. I feel she has the ability to play at the next level. She’s definitely a team leader.”
Torres said Romero and the other coaches at DHS have really helped her, and she is very happy to have played soccer at DHS.
“I’m excited that we get to have a season this year,” she said. “I am going to appreciate every moment I’m out on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.