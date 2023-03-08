Douglas’ Villalobos pitches a perfect game

DOUGLAS − Cochise County has its first perfect game of 2023.
Douglas High School junior softball pitcher Arianna Villalobos faced 15 batters on Monday, March 6, struck out 14 and gave up no runs, no hits and no walks in the Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over the Tucson Catalina Trojans at the DHS softball field.
The win was the ninth straight for Douglas, which has yet to lose this season.
The Bulldogs scored five runs against Catalina in the top of the first and added two more in the second.
Play was stopped after Catalina batted in the top of the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Villalobos was 2-for-3 while Hailey Barco was also 2-for-3. Annalina Rojas was 3-for-3 with a double, Debany Galaz was 1-for-3 with a double and Dominique Munoz was 1-for-1.
“Girls continue to play well,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “Love to see the accomplishments and the hard work paying off.”
On Friday, March 3, the Bulldogs shut out Thatcher 10-0 in Douglas
Rojas was the winning pitcher. She gave up one hit, walked three and struck out eight.
Galaz was 2-for-4 with a double, Barco was 1-for-3, Villalobos was 1-for-3, Lucia Pedroza was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, Rojas was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, Munoz was 2-for-3 and Angie Escarcega and Miranda LaMadrid each were 1-for-3.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Douglas beat Tucson Desert View 8-1.
Rojas was the winning pitcher, striking out six, walking five and allowing five hits.
Galaz was 2-for-4, Barco 1-for-4; Villalobos 1-for-3 with a triple, Pedroza 1-for-3, Rojas 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, Munoz 2-for-4 with a double and LaMadrid 2-for-4.
Douglas will be at Buena on Wednesday, March 8, before hosting the Hilda Luna Douglas Softball Invitational Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. Eight teams will play in this tournament with pool play on Friday and a double-elimination tournament on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.