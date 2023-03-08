Douglas’ Villalobos pitches a perfect game

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Cochise County has its first perfect game of 2023.

Douglas High School junior softball pitcher Arianna Villalobos faced 15 batters on Monday, March 6, struck out 14 and gave up no runs, no hits and no walks in the Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over the Tucson Catalina Trojans at the DHS softball field.

