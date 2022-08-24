DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs and their new head coach, Alonzo Tapia, will host the Willcox Cowgirls Thursday at 6 p.m. in the volleyball season opener for both teams.
Tapia, a 2017 DHS graduate, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach to Joni Giacomino at Bisbee High School.
Tapia is Douglas’ only boys volleyball athlete to have been awarded an athletic scholarship — and DHS does not have a boys volleyball program. He learned the game from hanging around his mother, Lorena, when she was coaching volleyball at DHS and by playing club volleyball in the U.S. and Mexico.
“This is such an unreal feeling,” Lorenzo said. “This is something that I’ve been wanting to do ever since I graduated from high school. When I went to the collegiate level and played, I knew this was something I wanted to do.”
When Carlos Chavez stepped down two years ago as Douglas’ volleyball coach, Tapia applied for the position but was passed over for another candidate who resigned after two seasons with the Bulldogs. Giacomino, meanwhile, welcomed Tapia into her program, and he served as head coach several times.
“That was definitely a different experience,” he said. “As far as game play it gave me a little more excitement towards my future of being a head coach.”
Douglas hosts Bisbee Sept. 8 in Douglas. Tapia admits that’s going to be an emotional match for him because he got to know many of the Bisbee athletes.
“It’s actually going to be very exciting, I think,” he said. “I know a lot of the game play and the athletes that will produce for both teams. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the girls compete and how they perform.”
Tapia has hired Jacque Olivas, a 2006 DHS graduate, as an assistant, along with Chavez as a volunteer assistant. Dave Docto will be coaching the junior varsity and Maria Trinta will be coaching the freshman team.
“Coming here was like a last-minute thing,” said Olivas, who has been an assistant coach at various schools in Tucson. “It was actually my sister who told me there was a head coaching position open in volleyball. It feels really good being back here. I feel very excited because like (Alonzo) said, the girls are very coachable.”
Douglas recently finished tryouts. Tapia is keeping 12 girls on his varsity roster and plans on rotating three additional through JV and varsity. There 15 girls on JV and 15 more on the freshman team.
“I love what I’m seeing from the girls,” Tapia said. “They are fully committed and want to keep learning the game. They want to keep pushing themselves to be a better volleyball player and also a better person in life. I’m very excited. I show my emotions every day in practice, and they feed off of that.”
Tapia says he has a few returning players, including senior Paulina Orozco, senior Kristella Riley, junior Sonia Santiago, junior Angelina Escarcega and sophomore Hailey Barco.
Tapia said he picked up a senior outside hitter in Karolina Padilla, who has never played high school volleyball before but is showing tremendous promise on the court.
“She’s very athletic, which is a great part of it but she’s also very coachable,” Tapia said. “As we keep enhancing her skills, that’s going to help us out tremendously.”
Douglas remains in the 4A Gila Region where it will compete against Tucson Amphitheater, Tucson Mica Mountain, Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Sahuarita Walden Grove.
“I do know about a lot of the teams we’re going to be playing,” Tapia said. “Throughout the summer we did have some friendly tournaments that we went up to. We’re very excited to push forward regardless of who is on the opposite side of the court.
“I have full faith in these girls and what they can do. I’m just going to be the facilitator for them and cheer them on and make sure they have the right push when they need it.”
