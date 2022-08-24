Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs and their new head coach, Alonzo Tapia, will host the Willcox Cowgirls Thursday at 6 p.m. in the volleyball season opener for both teams.

Tapia, a 2017 DHS graduate, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach to Joni Giacomino at Bisbee High School.

