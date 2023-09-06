DOUGLAS − After winning its season opener Douglas High School’s volleyball team suffered back-to-back defeats last week, losing 3-2 to Flowing Wells on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and 3-1 to Crimson High School of Queen Creek on Saturday, Sept. 2.
In the road loss to the Crimson Rattlers, Douglas won the first set 26-24 but lost the next three, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
“Coming into this match we did not know what to expect,” Douglas second-year coach Alonzo Tapia said. “The girls had a great start with winning the first set. They fought till the end and although we fell short, the girls grew stronger and smarter. The girls are producing well, and they are ready to compete with anyone.”
Hailey Barco had 18 sets, four kills and three digs. Aydil Montano had eight kills, six aces, two blocks and three digs. Sonia Santiago had five kills, four blocks and an ace; Karla Pena, five kills; Angie Escarcega, three kills and an ace; Dominique Munoz, nine digs and an ace; Janessa Sanchez, five digs; Jahnavi Beard two digs; and Jade Grijalva one ace.
The five-set match with Flowing Wells was Douglas’ home opener and played in front of a vocal crowd.
Douglas lost the first set 25-23, won the second by the same score, 25-23, lost the third 25-20, won the fourth 25-22 and dropped the fifth 15-10.
“The girls played an amazing match,” Tapia said.
“Although we did not come out with the win, our home opener was definitely one for the books.
“Flowing Wells is always a tough team and for us to put up a fight the way we did shows how much work the girls have been putting in both physically and mentally.
“Our defense was the biggest part of our game tonight; it allowed us to compete and transition smoothly so our attackers could be given as many opportunities to swing as possible. Overall, the girls are hungry for more and they aren’t going to slow down anytime soon.”
Barco had 20 assists and 10 digs. Montano had 12 digs, three aces and two blocks; Santiago recorded six kills, three blocks; Grijalva had five aces and two kills; Escarcega three kills, two aces and two blocks; Sanchez had 15 digs; Munoz had12 digs; Isabella Valencia had five digs and Beard two.
Douglas has a busy week ahead.
The Bulldogs were at Tucson Palo Verde on Tuesday; will be at Benson on Thursday and will play in the 42nd Annual Flowing Wells Girls Volleyball Tournament Friday and Saturday in Tucson.
