DOUGLAS − After winning its season opener Douglas High School’s volleyball team suffered back-to-back defeats last week, losing 3-2 to Flowing Wells on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and 3-1 to Crimson High School of Queen Creek on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In the road loss to the Crimson Rattlers, Douglas won the first set 26-24 but lost the next three, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.

