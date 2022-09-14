DOUGLAS — After playing eight matches in five days, the Douglas Bulldogs volleyball team has a full week to recover.
Douglas played host to Salpointe Monday, Sept. 12, and fell 3-0 losing by scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-6.
The Lancers, who play in the 4A Kino Region and advanced to last year’s volleyball state semifinals only to lose to Scottsdale Notre Dame, entered the match 9-2 with both of their losses coming last weekend to Estrella Foothills in the Coconino Classic in Flagstaff.
Monday’s match was all Salpointe as the Lancers jumped to a 9-1 lead in the first set and never looked back.
The closest Douglas got to Salpointe the entire match came in the second set when the Bulldogs cut the Lancers’ lead to 9-5.
On Friday and Saturday, Douglas competed in the Flowing Wells Invitational. posting a 4-2 record. The Bulldogs beat Tucson Pueblo twice, had wins over Sahuarita and Tucson Desert View and lost to Tombstone and Rio Rico. DHS senior Paulina Orozco was selected to the all-tournament team.
“The girls performed really well,” Douglas coach Lorenzo Tapia said. “We placed third in the Blue Bracket. Overall, the girls played really well having to play so many games in a span of two days. They competed and worked together and that is all that matters when it comes to building a culture. These girls are working hard and it is showing. I am excited to see how they show out throughout the rest of the season.”
The tournament began a day after Tapia faced his former team, the Bisbee Pumas, which he had helped Joni Giacomino coach for two seasons on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the DHS gym. The gym was packed and even The Pick, the traveling football trophy, was on hand for the match.
“The atmosphere was amazing having such a big crowd come out and support us,” Tapia said.
Douglas beat Bisbee 3-0 with scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
“I went into ‘the match’ a little bit nervous but as soon as I saw the Bisbee girls walk in, they approached me right away and greeted me with hugs,” Tapia said. “It was a bittersweet moment to experience having ex-players that I once coached and new players all in the same gym. Better yet, competing against each other.”
Karolina Padilla recorded 14 kills against Bisbee, Sonia Santiago had nine and Paulina Orozco seven. Dominique Munoz had 19 kills, Janessa Sanchez had 10, Angelina Escarcega and Hailey Barco each had four aces. Padilla and Santiago two blocks and Barco recorded 22 assists.
“Overall, this season is off to a good start but like I tell my athletes, the work isn’t done yet,” Tapia said. “The girls are committing to being a competitive squad and it shows. We still have a long road ahead of us but by the looks of it, these girls are hungry and excited to continue throughout the season.”
Bisbee coach Angelina Driscoll said her team is progressing and continues to learn.
“Our up-and-coming setters, freshman Natalie Mendez and sophomore Lilliana Emanuelle are filling in the setter positions with great success,” she said. “Mendez is quick on the court and has demonstrated she can take on this important role with her excitement and leadership. Lilliana is a natural athlete and while she’s more on the quiet side, she’s committed to learn how to grow as a setter and hitter.
“Another one who has stepped up is Jordan Holly after the loss of Isabella Solis, who is out for the season with an injury. Jordan is another one of our younger players who is showing to be a future contributor. With these up-and-coming young players, the starting seniors consisting of libero Ademina Martinez, outside hitter Vianney Hidalgo and middle hitter Gabriella Lopez are putting in our highest stats. Ademina was honored as one of the top seven players in the Wolfpack Tournament.”
Driscoll said her team enjoyed having the opportunity to play Douglas, which they didn’t recall doing in a while.
“They would like to see this match on the schedule each year,” she said. “We did fall short but we are exceeding our goals we are focused on as a program.”
The Pumas competed in the Morenci Invitational on Saturday and met St. David, Morenci, Duncan and Silver City, N.M. Scores from the tournament were not available.
On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pumas hosted Phoenix Madison Highland Prep and fell 3-0. Scores from the match were 25-21, 29-27, 25-23.
Bisbee was at Tombstone on Tuesday and will be at Benson on Thursday.
Douglas is off until Monday, Sept. 19, when it hosts the Sahuarita Mustangs.
