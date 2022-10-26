Douglas volleyball wins back-to-back matches

Douglas' Paulina Orozco, left, and Jade Grijalva go up for the block against Amphi Oct. 21 in the DHS gymnasium.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s volleyball team won back-to-back home matches last week, beating Tucson Amphitheater High School and Sahuarita Walden Grove.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Douglas defeated the Walden Grove Red Wolves 3-1. Douglas won the first two sets 25-15, 25-17, lost the third set 25-14 and then rebounded to win the third set.

