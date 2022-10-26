Douglas volleyball wins back-to-back matches

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s volleyball team won back-to-back home matches last week, beating Tucson Amphitheater High School and Sahuarita Walden Grove.
On Friday, Oct. 21, Douglas defeated the Walden Grove Red Wolves 3-1. Douglas won the first two sets 25-15, 25-17, lost the third set 25-14 and then rebounded to win the third set.
Douglas coach Alonso Tapia said Karolina Padilla had 12 kills and two blocks; Paulina Orozco six kills; Hailey Barco 19 assists; Dominique Munoz nine digs; and Jade Grijalva, Sonia Santiago, Aydil Montano, Barco and Munoz one ace apiece.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Douglas beat Amphi 3-1 winning the first set 25-15, losing the second 25-23 before winning the next two 25-14, 25-22.
Orozco had nine kills and six blocks; Montano had four aces, Grjalva and Barco three each; Munoz eight digs, Montano four; and Barco 17 assists and Angelina Escarcega three.
“It is such a good feeling when you see the girls performing to their best ability while also having fun,” Tapia said. “Our goal this season was to create a culture and environment where we can have a mix of both competing and fun. I am extremely impressed with what the girls have accomplished already and although we still have a few games left, this season is definitely one for the books.”
Douglas, 8-7 overall, 4-6 in conference,4-4 in region was at Rio Rico on Tuesday. The Bulldogs host Mica Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 27, Senior Night.
