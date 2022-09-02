The Douglas Bulldogs edged the Bisbee Pumas 10-8 Friday in what was the 152nd meeting between the two schools.
With the win Douglas retains The Pick for a second straight year.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Douglas Bulldogs edged the Bisbee Pumas 10-8 Friday in what was the 152nd meeting between the two schools.
With the win Douglas retains The Pick for a second straight year.
Emilliano Berthley’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Seconds prior to the half, place kicker Daniel Castillo booted a 35-yard field goal that gave Douglas a 10-0 lead at the half.
Bisbee quarterback Sebastian Lopez had a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and followed that up with a 2-point conversion carry cutting Douglas’ lead to 10-8.
The Bulldogs used some key runs from Bethley, Vicente Cardona and Kevin Ybarra to run the final three and a half minutes off the clock.
September 2, 2011 was the last time Willcox had beaten Benson in football. The score that year was 22-18.
Willcox took out 11 years of frustration in beating the Benson Bobcats and their new coach Dustin Cluff 56-25 Friday in Benson in what was the battle for the Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Benson versus Willcox football game.
The two teams began battling for the golden football in 1961.
Willcox led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and saw Benson cut that lead to 14-12 in the second quarter.
The Cowboys then reeled off 21 straight points taking a 33-12 lead at the half.
The loss was Benson’s first of the season while Willcox improved to 2-0.
Also on Friday Valley Union was shutout for the third straight week after losing 46-0 to Lincoln Prep.
No score has been posted yet for Tombstone’s game at Sequoia Pathway.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.