DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s softball team won the Fifth Annual Douglas Softball Invitational on Saturday, beating Willcox 12-2 in the championship game.
Eight teams from Southern Arizona were in town for the two-day event, which began Friday with pool play and concluded Saturday with a double-elimination tournament that began at 8 a.m. and finished after 10 p.m.
Willcox, which played six games Saturday and finished the tournament 6-3 with all three of its losses coming to Douglas, finished second. Safford, which went 3-0 in pool play Friday and was seeded second going into Saturday’s tournament, was 2-0 but lost to Douglas 9-0 in the semifinals. Safford lost to Willcox in an elimination game, finishing 5-2 and in third place. Nogales was fourth.
Other participating teams were Tucson’s Cholla High School, Valley Union, St. David and Pima.
Going into the tournament, Douglas had been struggling to get its bats going. Freshman Haily Barco changed that in her first plate appearance when the leadoff batter for the Bulldogs smacked a triple that began a string of five consecutive hits as Douglas defeated Willcox 10-2 in the first game. The Bulldogs defeated Nogales 15-1 and Valley Union 14-0, securing the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.
On Saturday Douglas beat Pima, setting up a rematch with Willcox, which was coming off a win over Nogales.
This quarterfinal match was a classic and needed three international tiebreaker attempts before finally ending 7-5 in nine innings with the Bulldogs coming out on top.
Douglas had a 4-0 lead only to see Willcox storm back and tie at 4-4. All tournament games, with the exception of the finals, were on a 75-minute time limit. The game lasted more than 2½ hours. Tied at 4-4 going into the top of the seventh with the international tie-breaking rule in effect, which puts the final out of the previous inning at second base, Willcox struck first, taking a 5-4 lead. Douglas tied the game in the bottom of the inning, forcing an eighth inning. Willcox again scored to go up 6-5 only to see Douglas tie it at 6-6, extending the game to the ninth inning. Willcox scored again to go up 7-6, but ended the inning with the bases loaded. Douglas scored twice in the bottom half of the inning taking an 8-7 win.
Willcox coach Trevor Ward said instead of getting down on themselves, his team bounced back and beat Cholla, Nogales and Safford, setting up the winner-take-all championship. It was the third meeting in the tournament between Douglas and Willcox. This was Willcox’s sixth game of the day.
Douglas scored six runs in the bottom half of the second inning, taking a 6-0 lead. Willcox scored its first run of the game in the top of the fourth only to see the Bulldogs score three runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 9-1 lead.
Willcox scored again in the top of the sixth, making the score 9-2. Douglas led 10-2 when sophomore catcher Debany Galaz hit a sharp grounder through the infield that scored two runs and ended the game 12-2 due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Ward said he was proud of his players for the way they battled the entire tournament.
“This team does not have any quit in them,” he said. “We’ve been in this position before. After that nine-inning loss to Douglas most teams would deflate. These girls didn’t. This is a stepping-stone for us to work towards winning our (2A East) region. I told these girls just now that we accomplished a lot of good things in this tournament and since we’re here for the duration we might as well try to win it.”
Willcox is off this week and won’t play again until March 22 in Benson to take on the defending region champion Bobcats in a 2A East Region game.
Douglas coach Lorena Tapia was thrilled with how her team performed. It was on a four-game skid prior to winning seven straight en route to the championship.
“The way we hit the ball this tournament was outstanding,” Tapia said. “We just now need to keep it up.”
She said she knew this team had potential to win the tournament, but things would have to go right.
“We’ve had some tough breaks with the games that we played,” Tapia said. “We’ve been working hard in practice to improve those things that we need to improve on, and I feel winning this tournament shows that we are on the right track. All the girls did really well.”
Annalina Rojas was the winning pitcher in the championship game, striking out 10, walking two and allowing five hits.
Laritza Martinez hit 2-for-3 for Douglas and had two doubles. Debany Galaz, Lucia Pedroza, Estevannie Rojas and Annalina Rojas all were 2-for-4 with Annalina having a double. Arianna Villalobos was 1-for-2 and Dominique Munoz 1-for-3.
The Bulldogs are off this week and host Cholla on March 21 and Nogales on 23.
For Valley Union, this tournament was its first action this season. The Blue Devils went 2-4 at the tournament, beat Pima 6-5 in pool play and lost to Willcox and Douglas. In the tournament, Valley Union beat Cholla then lost to Safford and Nogales.
Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said he liked what he saw from his players.
“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “We didn’t even have a scrimmage and so for this being our first action outside of practice, I was happy. I have a real good feeling about this group of players.”
Valley Union will play in the West Valley Invitational this weekend in Phoenix against Yuma Catholic, Eagar Round Valley and Laveen Heritage Academy.
