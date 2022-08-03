Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − Albert Ambriz, Douglas High School’s career leader in wins, is taking his wrestling skills to the next level.

On July 22 Ambriz and his family were on the campus of Arizona Christian University in Glendale where the DHS wrestler signed his letter of intent to join the Firestorm wrestling team.

