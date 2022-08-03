DOUGLAS − Albert Ambriz, Douglas High School’s career leader in wins, is taking his wrestling skills to the next level.
On July 22 Ambriz and his family were on the campus of Arizona Christian University in Glendale where the DHS wrestler signed his letter of intent to join the Firestorm wrestling team.
“We are very excited to bring Albert Ambriz onto the Arizona Christian University wrestling team,” said Michael Butterfield, the head wrestling coach at ACU. “Albert is an extremely hard worker that we know is only beginning to reach his potential.
“We are thankful that he was led to be here not only because of his passion for the sport of wrestling, but also because he is committed to growing in his faith and becoming the best version of himself. Albert is anticipated to compete at 125 pounds for the Firestorm wrestling team, which competes in the Cascade Conference as a part of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).”
Ambriz, 18, is the latest in a handful of Douglas wrestlers who have gone on to wrestle at the next level. In 2016 his sister, Linette, became Cochise County’s first female wrestler to wrestle collegiately at Bacone College, a four-year school in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
“I first got involved with this sport when I was 8½ years old when my sister first got involved with the sport,” he said. “It was basically her that got me interested. I didn’t know at the time my dad was familiar with the sport. Once she started wrestling, I found myself paying attention. It was completely different than anything I had ever seen or done before. Before that I was just a baseball player and pretty much focused on that. Wrestling just kind of came naturally to me. I found I enjoyed it more than baseball”
Ambriz said once he began watching Linette compete and understanding what was happening on the mat he fell in love with the sport. At the start of his freshman year at DHS, he told his dad, Albert Sr., that he was going to focus more on wrestling instead of baseball.
“When he first said that to me, I’m not going to lie, it was kind of a hard pill to swallow,” Albert Sr. said. “I had been around baseball all my life playing in high school and college. I even played professional baseball as well. It was a hard pill to swallow at first.”
Albert Sr. said he accepted the fact his oldest son was taking a different path, but also wanted him to be happy and successful in whatever sport he decided to participate in.
“I got my first real taste of competition the summer before my freshman year at a freestyle tournament,” Ambriz said. “I went 0-6 that day. I didn’t like losing and said to myself that I needed to get better.”
He finished 35-12 his freshman year and lost in state qualifying.
“Because of his sister he was under a lot of pressure his freshman year,” Albert Sr. said.
His sophomore year Ambriz settled down. He was 51-10 and placed third at sectionals and qualified for state.
“That’s where I realized I could compete at a higher level,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”
His junior year was lost due to COVID but Ambriz still competed in numerous freestyle competitions around the state in to a club program.
On Jan. 15 Ambriz won two matches, becoming Douglas’ career wins leader with 115. When the wrestling season ended in March, he ended his high school wrestling career with a 129-33 record, basically in three years because of the “lost” season.
Ambriz said in the days leading up to the record-breaking match he was trying not to think about it much. That didn’t work as his friends and teammates kept bringing it up.
“That day was a very exciting day for me and my family,” he said.
Ambriz says he’s proud of what he’s accomplished and enjoyed the entire process.
“Everything that I did and went through has helped lead to this moment,” he said. “There are some things I wish I would have done differently. All I can do is learn from it and move forward. That’s what’s going to help me push forward.”
Ambriz says he’s excited about the opportunity to wrestle for ACU and is appreciative Butterfield was willing to give him the opportunity.
“The coach there did some research on me,” he said. “They knew who I am, and what I had done this past season. I went up there and did a workout with them. It was eye opening and very different. I felt it went well and left feeling I had proved to them and myself that I could compete at the next level. I know this is where I belong and what I can be doing. I’m following my passion.”
Ambriz reports to ACU Aug. 18. He is undecided what he will major in.
Albert Sr. is not assisting with the Douglas wrestling program this season and says it’s probably a good thing he’s not because it will free him up to travel and watch his son compete in his first collegiate season.
He laughs when he thinks that now the Ambrizes are becoming a wrestling family when he thought they would all follow in baseball or softball.
“That’s not so hard to swallow anymore,” he said. “Linette has already set the trend. She was the pioneer as far as girls wrestling. Albie looks up to Linette and he’s on his way now. I often joke, I’m a baseball man raising a wrestling family. That’s pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.