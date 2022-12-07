Douglas High School’s wrestling team kicked off its season Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a triangular match with Safford and Tucson Amphitheater at Safford High School.
Douglas beat Amphi 48-30 in its first match but then was shut out 82-0 by Safford in the second match.
Douglas coach David Gonzales said there were three wins by his wrestlers in the match with Amphi.
Junior Derik Pena pinned his opponent in the second period; senior Daniel Coronado pinned his opponent in the first period, executing a beautiful cross body cradle; and junior Damien Castro pinned his opponent in the first period.
While the boys were wrestling in Safford the Douglas girls wrestling team hosted Safford in the DHS gym where they were defeated.
Senior Isabella Smith recorded the only win for Douglas, coming on a pin in the second period.
“Isabella is the only seasoned lady Bulldog on the squad,” Gonzales said. “We have six ladies in total, of which five have never wrestled. Although the others did not come away with wins, they are all very excited about the season.”
The DHS wrestlers are back on the mat Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting Buena, Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita in a four-team multiple at 4 p.m. in the DHS gym.
Douglas also will host the 43rd annual Tim Brown Wrestling Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10.
