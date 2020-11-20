DOUGLAS — Two Douglas High School volleyball players have been awarded post season honors.
Junior Adriana Hernandez was named to the 4A Gila Region’s second team while teammate senior Victoria Valenzuela was awarded honorable mention honors.
“Both Adriana Hernandez and Victoria Valenzuela played in nearly every set of the season,” said Douglas’ first year coach Ashley Ellis. “These players were a positive influence to our season both on and off the court, in attitude and aptitude for the game. Adriana helped to control our offense and was a reliable outlet. As a junior this season, she stepped into a role of leadership. Our program looks forward to having her on the court for one more season and continuing to develop her skills and abilities. She has discussed hopes of playing at the next level and has the dedication to make that goal a reality. Vicky was a force to be reckoned with as she ran our defense and will be successful in whatever she chooses to do with her future. She is a young lady who leads by example and has a positive impact on those around her. As a coach, there is not much more you can ask of a player. I wish I had more time with her but Vicky has made her positive mark. She is a senior this season she will surely be missed!”
Douglas was 2-9 this past season; 2-6 in region play.
Assistant coach Maria Trinta added: “I am proud of our team and how hard we have worked during this season. Their hard work and commitment had paid off. Congratulations Adriana and Vicky! Always remember The size of your success is measured by the strength of your dream; and how you handle disappointment along the way.”
Amphi’s Samantha Reynolds was the 4A Gila Region Coach of the Year; Sahuarita’s Jamie Holbrook was the Region Defensive Player of the Year and Amphi’s Brianna Wyttenback was the overall Player of the Year.
