DOUGLAS — Douglas High School cross-country runner Jenally Barco is making her senior season a memorable one with her third straight appearance at the 4A state cross country meet this week.
Unlike previous years, however, when she had other teammates running with her at state, Barco will be Douglas’ lone runner this year. She will run Thursday at 12:40 p.m. at Cross Roads Park in Gilbert against approximately 125 other runners.
As a sophomore Barco finished 162nd at state. Last year she placed 93rd finishing with a time of 22:43.72. Her goal this year is to improve on last year’s finish and time and also improve on this year’s season best time of 22:13.
“It feels awesome knowing that I’m going back a third time and being able to represent the school,” she said. “It’s kind of sad none of my teammates are going with me but I’m happy I’m going. I’m looking forward to it.”
She adds this past year has been tough trying to get in all the work she needed to get where she’s at with all the distractions taking place.
“I just kept pushing myself to keep going and not give up,” Barco said.
During the summer the senior would often run six to seven miles a day and then still find time to play with her club soccer team in Sierra Vista, who would then participate in tournaments on the weekends.
Barco credits her coaches, her team and her work ethic for pushing her which has allowed her to qualify for state one last time.
“Jenally has a lot of spunk,” her coach Maria Sexton said. “Having her on the team has been an experience. She’s a natural athlete. I’ve learned a lot from her as to how far I can push them. How much they can give to the team and how much they can push themselves. Coaching her has been a real learning experience for me too. Her energy level has kept everything lively.”
Barco finished 12th in the field of 53 runners at the sectional race in Rio Rico on Nov. 4 with a time of 23:04.5 on the 3.1 mile course. Aidyn Durazo and Dayanara Beltran finished 46th and 50th respectively at sectionals posting times of 32:10.1 and 33:29.0 but did not qualify for state.
Salpointe was the overall sectional winner followed by Rio Rico and Thatcher. Douglas did not field enough runners to record a team score.
In the boys race, the Bulldogs also failed to score as a team having four runners run at sectionals, none of which qualified for state.
There were 73 runners in the Division 4 boys race. Juan Valenzuela was Douglas’ top runner finishing 63rd overall with a time of 23:47.6. He was followed by Fernando Vildosola in 67th place with a 24:20.9. Isaac Rivera was 69th with 26:15.2 and Hugo Tovar 72nd with a 28:03.
The Salpointe boys won the sectional meet followed by Walden Grove and Thatcher.
“Jenally was our fastest runner from both groups this year,” Sexton said. “She put in a lot of work over the summer. She didn’t stop because the season was over. I tried to push the other kids this year to keep up with her or close the gap between them and her.”
The DHS senior said she is looking forward to the state meet and seeing how well she can perform.
“I’m going to go give it my best and see what happens,” Barco said.
