DOUGLAS — Running in her last race as a member of the Douglas High School cross-country team, Jenally Barco finished in 67th place at the 4A state meet in Gilbert on Thursday.
Barco was one of 114 runners who ran in the 3.1 mile race. She posted a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds, her fastest in the three years she has competed at state. As a sophomore, she placed 162nd at state. Last year she posted a time of 22:43.72 and placed 93rd.
“It was awesome,” Barco said afterward via text. “Best race ever.”
The DHS senior said she pushed herself knowing it was her last race and is happy with her performance.
“I'm very proud of her for meeting her goals,” Douglas cross-country coach Maria Sexton said. “Jen has been a great teacher. I will miss her, but hopeful that she will participate in track in the spring.”
Salpointe sophomore Kylie Wild overtook Evelynne Carr of American Leadership Academy of Queen Creek in the final few meters to win the individual title, finishing with a time of 18:37.3. Carr was two-tenths of a second back with a time of 18:37.5.
