DOUGLAS — They were the last team in Cochise County to begin practicing and are the last team to start their season.
The apprehension and excitement is building for the Douglas Bulldogs who are counting down the hours until they kick off their season this Friday night at Walden Grove.
Hunter Long begins his second year as head coach of the Bulldogs and admits this offseason has been unlike anything he could have ever imagined.
“There has definitely been a lot of trials, a lot of obstacles but with each obstacle we just get stronger,” he said. “We’re constantly finding different ways to adapt and overcome. We’ve all been able to find ways to come together and work hard. Granted we didn’t get the offseason that we wanted but we still made the most of it. I feel like we did the best we could with what we had.”
Temperature checks are done on everyone, including the coaches prior to the start of every practice. Face coverings are worn by coaches at all times and by the athletes who are not on the field practicing
“It’s different I do admit,” Long said. “Never in my lifetime did I ever think I would be doing something like this. The first couple of days was a little strange but just like anything we adjust. Players and coaches know the routine. Now it’s just kind of second nature.”
Seniors Guibran Berthley and Gabe Galaz admit they have developed a new appreciation for the sport after realizing they might not play football this year.
“Even though it has been full of obstacles I think we have done a good job of preparing,” Berthley said. “We’re focused right now on playing Walden Grove. We see it as a blessing that we get to play football.”
Galaz added that despite the uncertainty of having a season he did what he could to be prepared if given the chance to play.
“I continued to work out on my own trying to stay in shape so when we did start practicing, I would be ready,” he said. “There was some concern amongst all of us that we were not going to be a team again. Fortunately that didn’t happen.”
Long said he worked to stay focused and remain optimistic
and never really allowed it to creep into his thoughts that there might not be a season this year.
“We all saw what happened with spring sports,” the coach said. “It was definitely something in the back of our minds. I didn’t want that same thing to happen for these guys. Fortunately our school board allowed us to move forward.”
Long said when he got the word in March to stop all conditioning with his players he had hoped the delay would be temporary.
“I was thinking maybe a month, at most. But that didn’t happen,” he said. “Technology allowed me to talk and interact every single day with my guys which helped. I was able to get them workouts they could do individually. We weren’t sure what was going to happen so we kept moving forward trying to continue building what we had already built.”
The Bulldogs were 3-7 overall, 1-4 in region play, last year. Their lone region win came on Senior Night when they defeated Palo Verde. Long said goodbye to 12 seniors that night, among those being his quarterback, some key running backs and members of the offensive and defensive front line.
Some new and some not so new players return this year.
“Because of all the injuries we experienced last year some of these young guys had the opportunity to step up and contribute,” Long said. “They have that varsity experience under their belt now which we hope will pay off.”
Ten seniors are on the team this season among those being Berthley who last year had some impressive carries.
“He has put on some weight and gained some strength, I look for him to have a big season for us,” Long said.
Kicker Kiki Escalante also returns as does wide receivers Elijah Adams, Adrian Garcia, Isiah Robles and Joseph Ramirez. Anchoring the front line will be Galaz and Marcus Thomas.
Senior Giancarlo Margaillan, who spent a majority of last year as a receiver, is currently challenging junior Jackson Maddux at quarterback.
“Jackson is a newcomer that has never played,” Long said. “He’s shown us that he is very athletic as well and can help us out at that position.”
Another name that is not so new when it comes to Bulldog football is sophomore Vicente Cardona Jr. who is looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps of when he played for DHS back in the 1990s.
“We’re bringing him up to varsity this year,” Long said. “Last year we kept him at the freshman level to get that experience. We feel he’s ready to play at this level. He is definitely an athlete. As long as he continues to work hard I believe he has a really bright future ahead of him.”
Long said he’s been impressed by the players attitude throughout the entire process.
“I would say that’s been the biggest change this year so far,” the coach said. “Last year I think a lot of our seniors had that attitude that they wanted to do what they wanted and they were carrying that forward from a culture that they had before. This year’s group has definitely bought into the system a whole lot more. I’m very excited about the attitude and unity that this team has. I think that is going to help carry us in a lot of these games.”
Long feels he knows and understands his athletes better this year, something he was doing as the season progressed last year.
“At the end of last season we all came together as a coaching staff and discussed what we did right and what we did wrong,” he said. “We’re making it a point to correct those this year.”
With the abbreviated schedule this year the Bulldogs are playing just six games. Not on the schedule yet, but Long is hoping that it will be, is Bisbee. Douglas is proposing playing that game be played Nov. 25 or 27. Bisbee, however, has yet to respond to the proposal.
“I think it’s important we play that game,” Long said. “It’s a tradition. Granted this pandemic has changed things but I feel we owe it to the players and both communities to play that game.”
Regardless whether or not the Bisbee game is played both Long, Berthely and Galaz admit they are ready for some Friday night football.
Kickoff at Walden Grove is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs home opener will be Nov. 6 against Amphi. The seniors on the DHS squad will be honored at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.