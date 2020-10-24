DOUGLAS — Still looking for that first win for their new coach Ashley Ellis, the Douglas Bulldogs volleyball team suffered their fifth straight loss Friday falling to Sahuarita 3-1 in the Douglas High School gym.
Douglas lost the first game 25-16, won the second 25-19 and then proceeded to drop games three and four 25-20 and 25-16.
Stats from the match have Andrea Maytorena with 20 assists, 13 digs, two kills and two aces. Adriana Hernandez had six kills and a block. Victoria Valenzuela 12 digs, five aces and an assist; Isabel Tanabe 13 digs, six kills, five aces and two assists.
Maya Munguia recorded five kills to go with three aces and three digs; Anika Peralta had eight digs and two assists; Audrey Ballesteros five digs and five aces and four kills; Karyme Gallardo three kills, an ace and a dig; Ariana Daniel-Stuppi had five digs and Elizabeth De La Riva and Valeria Moreno each had one kill.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20 the Bulldogs were on the road where they were defeated 3-0 by Walden Grove. Scores were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-23.
Tanabe recorded three kills and two aces this match; Maytorena had three assists, two kills and an ace; Gallardo an ace and a kill; Munguia had five aces and two kills, Hernandez three kills and Peralta recorded an ace.
Ellis said she didn’t have a comment on how her team played this past week.
Douglas, 0-5, has a rough week ahead playing three matches in three days, two of which will be against Rio Rico.
The Bulldogs will be at Rio Rico on Monday, then host the Hawks on Tuesday before playing their final match of the week on Wednesday when they host Sahuaro.
All three matches will start at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.