SAHUARITA — The Douglas Bulldogs kicked off their football season on the road Friday losing 63-3 to the Walden Grove Red Wolves.
Douglas’ only points came on the final play of the game on a 36-yard field goal from Kiki Escalante.
Walden Grove led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-0 at the half. After the Red Wolves went up 42-0 the game went into a running clock.
Walden Grove scored once in the third quarter and once again in the fourth to lead 63-0.
The Bulldogs host Amphi this coming Friday night in their home opener. The DHS seniors and their parents will be honored at the game.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for full coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.