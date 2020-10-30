Valley Union’s 1A South game with Fort Thomas that was scheduled for tonight was cancelled after one of the Apache players was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fort Thomas’ volleyball and football seasons are shut down for two weeks as a result.

VU coaches are reporting the game with Fort Thomas will not be made up.

The Blue Devils, 1-3 overall, 0-2 in region play, close out the season this coming Friday at 0-5 Duncan, who fell 24-22 to Lincoln Prep earlier tonight.

