Valley Union’s 1A South game with Fort Thomas that was scheduled for tonight was cancelled after one of the Apache players was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Fort Thomas’ volleyball and football seasons are shut down for two weeks as a result.
VU coaches are reporting the game with Fort Thomas will not be made up.
The Blue Devils, 1-3 overall, 0-2 in region play, close out the season this coming Friday at 0-5 Duncan, who fell 24-22 to Lincoln Prep earlier tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.