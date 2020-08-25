DOUGLAS — The start of all fall sports at Douglas High School have been put on hold until after the Douglas School Board meets Sept. 1.
Several coaches at DHS had initially stated their practices were going to begin Aug. 24. Shortly thereafter DHS Athletic Director Angel Ortega announced that was not the case and no sports conditioning of any kind would begin any kind until after the school board met and discussed its plan for the athletic program.
No schedules for any of the DHS teams have been posted on either the school website or AIA365.com.
Ortega did announce via Twitter last week that Ashley Ellis, who played collegiate volleyball at Fort Lewis College and had been an assistant volleyball coach at Ironwood Ridge High School in Tucson, has been selected, pending approval from the Douglas School Board next week, as its new head volleyball coach. She replaces Carlos Chavez who stepped down after 10-years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.