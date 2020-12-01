DOUGLAS — Douglas High School has pulled the plug on its football season after playing just one game.
The Bulldogs played Walden Grove Oct. 30 in the season opener and were defeated 63-3.
Five days later and less than 48 hours prior to the Nov. 6 home opener with Amphi, which would have also been Senior Night for 10 DHS seniors, two players on the team reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The game with Amphi as well as the next two subsequent games, one of which was homecoming with Sahuarita, was canceled.
As schools in Tucson were announcing they were canceling the remainder of their football season last week, Angel Ortega, athletic director at DHS, made a similar announcement that included the cancellation of two remaining upcoming games with Empire and Nogales that were scheduled for Dec. 4 and 10.
“We are heartbroken to announce the end of our DHS football season along with the rest of Southern Arizona,” Ortega said on Facebook. “We would like to recognize our seniors: Elijah Adams, Adrian Garcia, Giancarlo Margaillan, Guibran Berthely, Isiah Robles, Joseph Ramirez, Kiki Escalante, Marcus Thomas, Gabe Galaz. Congratulations to our Class of 2021 Bulldog football players, we are very proud of your hard work and your battle through this adversity!”
The DHS seniors will now be honored Dec. 9 in a virtual ceremony that will be streamed live on Facebook.
“It’s tough and heartbreaking that we had to end this season so abruptly like this but at the end of the day, there’s a lot more to life than just football,” Hunter Long, head coach of the Bulldogs said following the announcement. “I’m sad for our seniors that didn’t get to play out their final season here at DHS but proud of the way they and the rest of the team have battled throughout this entire year and handled all the adversity. We were beginning to suspect and be worried that we wouldn’t have a season at all a few months ago so to have had even the small taste of football that we got, we’re extremely thankful for. We will start looking to next year, start preparing and I just wanna say a big thank you to all my seniors and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors. We hope the whole community stays safe and healthy during these times and appreciate all the support.”
Gabe Galaz, one of the Bulldogs captains, said he was stunned when he heard the news the remaining football games had been canceled and his season was over.
“I was sad when I first got the news,” he said. “This was my last year of playing football for the Bulldogs and I was really looking forward to the season. While I am sad we didn’t get to play a home game, I am happy we got to play one game. Being able to play just one game right now with all that is going on with COVID is a blessing.”
Football is the only sport Galaz plays at DHS. He added it was upsetting that he only wore his uniform once his senior season, did not get the opportunity to play Bisbee for The Pick or play in the traditional homecoming game and he didn’t get to walk, along with his parents, on Senior Night.
“Growing up I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be honored on Senior Night, on our home field, in front of our fans and with my family,” he said. “I understand there are bigger things going on right now. I’m OK with us being honored virtual.”
Galaz admits his senior season is nothing like he had envisioned when he joined the team as a freshman or even last year as a junior.
“Being a member of the Douglas Bulldogs has been a special part of my life,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I got to play with two of my cousins. We beat Bisbee and won The Pick at home. Being able to play next to them was a dream of mine and I got that chance my sophomore year.”
Despite having played just one game this season Galaz is hopeful he can find a team at the next level that is willing to provide him an opportunity.
“I’m really hoping to get that chance,” he said. “I am currently talking with a coach in the Phoenix area.”
Galaz said even with all the precautions players and coaches were taking, COVID-19 found its way onto the team this season and impacted their season.
“It showed me no matter what we do to try and keep ourselves and others safe, it’s out there,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates and my family for all their support. I feel this whole ordeal has taught us there is more going on than football.”
