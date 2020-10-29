DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s cross-country team honored its five seniors prior to running its last home virtual meet of the season Wednesday.
Douglas’ cross-country coach Maria Sexton honored seniors Itzel Aguilar, Jenally Barco, Jose Loreto, Isaac Rivera and Hugo Tovar prior to sending them off on their 3.1 mile race which took place at the Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
The coach praised her seniors for their commitment and dedication to the sport and thanked their parents as well.
Barco was the first Douglas runner to finish Wednesday, turning in a time of 22:13.
Juan Valenzuela was next with a 23:39 followed by Fernie Valenzuela with a 24:11.
Rivera posted a time of 26:33, Loreto and Tovar each finished with a time of 27:31, Aidyn Durazo, 29:42, Aguilar 29:38, Daya Beltran, 30:39 and Emma Vadiva, 34:42.
Up next for Douglas is sectionals scheduled for Wednesday in Rio Rico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.