DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s football schedule for the upcoming 2020 season has been released.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season, the Bulldogs will play just six games this year beginning Friday, Oct. 30 with a road game at Walden Grove.
“Glad to have something to work towards now and the kids are excited,” Douglas’ football coach Hunter Long said.
This schedule will exclude the Bulldogs from state championship contention, but will allow them to have a season that extends through December.
The home opener for the Bulldogs, which will also be Senior Night, will be Nov. 6 against Amphi.
“After what happened last year with the spring sports and not being able to recognize our seniors we’ve decided to honor them at the first game this year,” Douglas’ athletic director Angel Ortega said. “It will more than likely be that way for all sports this year.”
The Bulldogs have road games at Rio Rico and Nogales. Homecoming is tentatively scheduled Nov. 20 against Sahuarita.
One game currently not on the schedule this year is the rivalry game with Bisbee.
Ortega said he is still trying to work something out with the Pumas athletic department that will allow the “The Pick” game to be played.
“We are planning to move (the) Nogales game to December 10 to free up Thanksgiving weekend, to possibly set up a date with Bisbee if they agree to it,” he said.
Bisbee is currently playing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association scheduled season. Their regular season concludes on Nov. 13.
Fan attendance at the games will be limited to four tickets per home athlete and two tickets per visiting athlete. Player tickets will be pre-sold on Monday and Tuesday, remaining tickets will be pre-sold Thursday and Friday at the DHS Bookstore. Tickets are $4 for adults; $2 for students with an ID. AIA passes will be accepted.
Fans will be required to wear face coverings and will be asked to sit in the groups they arrive in maintaining the state requested distance between other groups
There will be no concession stand. Outside food and drink will be permitted.
All home football and volleyball games will be live-streamed via DHS Athletics Youtube Channel.
